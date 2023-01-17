ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury agree to fight on Feb. 25

By Michael Rosenthal
 2 days ago
Jake Paul and and fellow social media star Tommy Fury reportedly have agreed to fight on Feb. 25.

Ariel Helwani, a combat sports insider, tweeted: “Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources.” He provided no further details.

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, and the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury were set to meet twice in the past — on Dec. 19, 2021 and Aug. 6 of last year.

The first date fell through after Fury was injured and ill. They didn’t meet last year because Fury was unable to get a visa to enter the U.S. The fight was due to take place in New York.

Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) ended up fighting former MMA star Anderson Silva this past October, winning a wide decision in a 186.1-pound eight-round catch-weight bout.

Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) last took part in a sanctioned bout in April, when he outpointed Daniel Bocianski in a six-round bout. He met Rolly Lambert in an exhibition on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji card on Nov. 13.

