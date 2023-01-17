ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
ITHACA, NY
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
CORTLAND, NY

