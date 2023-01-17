Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
967thevine.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health...
967thevine.com
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
967thevine.com
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
