Columbia Missourian

Rogers reaches 1,000 career points as Hickman girls basketball beats Helias

Hickman girls basketball senior Ella Rogers scored her 1,000th career point as the Kewpies took down Helias 64-54 on Tuesday in Columbia. In addition to Rogers’ milestone, junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer dropped 30 points to help Hickman — ranked No. 8 in Class 6 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association — defeat the Crusaders, the No. 1 team in Class 5.
COLUMBIA, MO

