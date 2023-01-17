Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
iheart.com
Cantrell Denies Having Affair With NOPD Officer
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is denying that she had an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. A divorce filing says Vappie admitted to his wife that he'd had an affair with Cantrell. Surveillance video shows the mayor making personal use of a city-owned apartment almost every day for nearly...
NOLA.com
NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie didn't admit to affair with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, his lawyers say
New Orleans Police Department officer Jeffrey Vappie, the member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security detail who was accused in a divorce filing of having an ongoing affair with the mayor, said through his attorneys on Thursday that he never admitted to his wife that he and the mayor were in a relationship.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor denies having affair with member of security team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell denies having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. That denial comes after a divorce filing saying Vappie admitted to having an affair with the mayor to his wife. The Times-Picayune published an article on its website, including a text message exchange between...
New Orleans councilmembers hear from emotional crowd in crime meeting
NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, crime hits close to home for many. Wednesday, councilmembers heard from residents demanding action. "When you got to go to the gas station with your gun on your hip, when you’ve got to go to the grocery store with your gun on your pocket, that’s a war zone,” one man said.
Political analysts weigh in on Mayor Cantrell recall efforts with 5 weeks to go
Organizers of the recall effort for Mayor LaToya Cantrell have a little over a month left to collect 20-thousand signatures.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
NOLA.com
Divorce filing appears to accuse Mayor LaToya Cantrell of affair with security officer
Months after a police officer on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team was removed from his post amid an investigation into his pay, a recent legal filing appears to accuse him and the mayor of having an “ongoing sexual relationship.”. New Orleans Police Department Officer Jeffrey Vappie allegedly admitted to...
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
Expert: Mayor Cantrell subject to criminal charges after court filing
Could New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell face criminal charges related to her adultery her NOPD bodyguard? It’s possible. After reports that the mayor was having an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie, his wife filed for divorce.
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
fox8live.com
Now-deleted NOPD post highlights frustration with low bonds being set in Orleans Parish courts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A social media post by the New Orleans Police Department’s Third District -- which since has been deleted -- highlights what some analysts said is a pattern of low bonds being set in Orleans Parish Magistrate court, leading to suspects being released quickly after arrest.
fox8live.com
NOPD officers frustrated by city’s Mardi Gras parade pay disparity offered to outside agencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are frustrated and demoralized by the city offering lawmen from outside agencies higher pay to secure Mardi Gras parade routes than NOPD officers doing the same work, according to an attorney representing them. City officials last week said they hoped to cover...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish Council Expands Thibodaux Office Complex with New Purchase
The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year. District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish has $5.6M to address homelessness. How should the money be spent?
Jefferson Parish is seeking public input on how it should spend $5.6 million from the federal government to provide housing services to those experiencing homelessness. The pandemic era funding must be used to primarily benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations:. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness;. Those at...
