iheart.com

Cantrell Denies Having Affair With NOPD Officer

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is denying that she had an affair with NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. A divorce filing says Vappie admitted to his wife that he'd had an affair with Cantrell. Surveillance video shows the mayor making personal use of a city-owned apartment almost every day for nearly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
