Lafayette County, MO

lancerfeed.press

“Disco Fever” Winter Formal Week starts Jan. 23

Lafayette’s “Disco Fever” Winter Formal Week will begin on Jan. 23 and conclude with the dance on Jan. 28. The dance takes place from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and doors close at 9 p.m. students must be picked up before 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for...
lancerfeed.press

Enrollment for 2023-2024 school year begins Jan. 27

The window to register for classes for the 2023-2024 school year will be open on Infinite Campus from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6. Prior to registration, counselors will present information to the different grade levels during AcLab about courses and how to enroll. Counselors will present on during Mod 1...
mykdkd.com

Calhoun School Board Drops High School

The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
CALHOUN, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
TRENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg

A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

New Livingston County Most Wanted

A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

