lancerfeed.press
“Disco Fever” Winter Formal Week starts Jan. 23
Lafayette’s “Disco Fever” Winter Formal Week will begin on Jan. 23 and conclude with the dance on Jan. 28. The dance takes place from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and doors close at 9 p.m. students must be picked up before 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for...
lancerfeed.press
Enrollment for 2023-2024 school year begins Jan. 27
The window to register for classes for the 2023-2024 school year will be open on Infinite Campus from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6. Prior to registration, counselors will present information to the different grade levels during AcLab about courses and how to enroll. Counselors will present on during Mod 1...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: A little snow.. a little more snow… and maybe more
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not a pretty start to the day around the metro, but temperatures are in the mid-30s, likely going nowhere today and waffling around where they are right now. The winds though will be blustery, so that will add a certain bite to the air. The...
mykdkd.com
Calhoun School Board Drops High School
The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
Richmond Middle School student speaks out on racial bullying in district
Another family in the Richmond School District has come forward with complaints of racial bullying after an incident prompted a basketball game to be canceled.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
KCTV 5
Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A video circulating on social media appears to show a teenager being attacked by a group of boys, forced into a bathroom stall and dunked in a toilet. The video surfaced Thursday after the incident and was circulated on social media by students. The mother of...
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
Restroom set on fire at Denny's on Front Street
Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street.
kttn.com
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
I-635 reopens in Northland after serious-injury crash Wednesday
A serious-injury crash involving two vehicles closed Interstate 635 in the Northland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Riverside Fire Department.
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
