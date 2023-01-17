Read full article on original website
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
Let’s Fly: Jalen McDaniels Playing With Versatility, Balance On Both Ends
Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets’ 130-118 matinee MLK Day loss to the Boston Celtics, Jalen McDaniels spoke in postgame media availability, touching on amongst other things, the career-high 26 points he had just scored against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. “I was just letting the game come to me, honestly,” he said. “The ball was finding me. I had open shots and I made most of them today. That’s the difference I feel like. Just hit a few more shots.”
Legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. – Trail Blazers founding broadcaster Bill Schonely passed away on Saturday, January 21 at the age of 93. Schonely was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the first-born child of Walter and Juanita Schonely. He served in the Marine Corps, where he hosted a sports show for Armed Forces Radio overseas. Schonely then continued his broadcast career in Seattle with radio station KVI and as the voice of the Seattle Totems in the Western Hockey League. His wide-ranging sports broadcasting experience also included University of Washington football, Seattle Angels baseball, the Oakland Seals in the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball’s Seattle Pilots before joining the Trail Blazers.
"Believe In The Process" | Jazz Welcome Back Royce O'Neale As Utah Hosts Brooklyn On Friday
After an offseason full of changes that saw the Jazz trade four of their five starters — all while hiring a new head coach and bringing in 10 new players — it was only a matter of time before those starters returned to Vivint Arena with their new teams.
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors
These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
Naji Marshall doubtful for Sunday matinee at Miami
Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s road game at Miami (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), after being sidelined Friday in Orlando due to the injury. Four Pelicans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Pool Report on the Raptors’ Timeout at the end of Tonight’s Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Koreen (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors game. QUESTION: “Before the [Pascal] Siakam – [Al] Horford jump ball, did Nick Nurse ask any member of the officiating party if he could challenge the play if he called timeout?”
The Keys to the Hawks Win Streak
When Nate McMillan was asked about his team playing at a quicker tempo of late, he couldn't quite compartmentalize that one category. "That's what we've wanted to do really all season long: play faster. But it starts with getting stops. It's difficult to do that when you're taking the ball out of the net. We're rebounding the ball, we're pushing the ball, we're attacking."
"Big Moment Of Growth For Me" | How Will Hardy And Jacque Vaughn's Relationship Spans A Decade And One Special Notebook
To Jacque Vaughn, the moment wasn't anything out of the ordinary. To him, it was simply doing his duty and passing down information that had once been passed down to him. However, to Will Hardy, that moment was everything. It was someone taking time out of their busy day to help him. It was someone showing kindness and understanding.
C's Continue Showcasing Signs of Greatness with Another Improbable W
Great teams find a way to win no matter the circumstances. If that statement is true, the Boston Celtics have boosted their resume over the last 48 hours as the greatest team in the NBA. Boston somehow took down the defending champs Thursday night at TD Garden despite shooting a...
Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game Preview
ORLANDO – After completing an arduous five-game, 10-day road trip, the Orlando Magic have finally returned home to host a game within the friendly confines of Amway Center where they’ve won six of their last nine contests. Unfortunately, that stretch will be short lived as they’ll head right...
Deni Avdija's undeniable defensive impact
With NBA offenses performing at a historic rate and individual offensive skills higher than ever, it’s crucial that teams have a versatile perimeter they can rely on. In his third season out of Israel, Deni Avdija has turned himself into that guy for the Wizards. When it comes to...
Khris Middleon, Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return for Bucks on Monday
The Bucks will be one step closer to full strength Monday, when stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to return to the lineup in Detroit (7 ET, League Pass). Middleton has missed 18 games while dealing with a sore knee and hasn’t played since Dec. 15....
'Beneath the Banners' Episode 2
The second episode of Celtics.com’s All-Access series, Beneath the Banners, dropped on the team’s official YouTube channel Friday afternoon, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the players’ lives from mid-November through the end of December. After providing an exclusive peak into Boston’s training camp and the buildup...
Betway By the Numbers: Anderson Varejao
As the Cavaliers honor franchise great Anderson Varejao this weekend, get a glance at some numbers he has gathered up in his 13 seasons in Cleveland... 7 … players in Cavaliers franchise history – including Anderson Varejao – to have tallied at least 4,000 points and 4,000 rebounds.
Roundball Roundup: Nick Friedell on Lauri Markkanen
Before the start of the NBA season, ESPN’s reporters need to submit predictions for the year. And to the chagrin of colleague, Nick Friedell’s was that Lauri Markkanen would flourish in Utah. Friedell turned out to be right. “Lauri Markkanen is a reminder that in the right situation...
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Suns 112
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center. After opening their four-game road trip with three straight double-digit losses, the Pacers were in it until the final second on Saturday night in Phoenix. In the end, though, the result was the same, as the Pacers (23-25) fell to...
