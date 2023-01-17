Read full article on original website
830times.com
NEWS — New IGNC president discusses priorities
Andrew Scarbo, newly sworn in as president of the Del Rio Chapter of the International Good Neighbor Council (IGNC), said he would do his best to make sure the organization remains a shining jewel in Del Rio’s bright cultural mosaic. Scarbo was sworn in as the 2023 IGNC president...
foxsanantonio.com
Border Patrol agent killed Wednesday night in off-duty accident
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas - Border patrol officials at Carrizo Springs are mourning the death of one of their own. Agent Hunter Labombard of the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector lost his life on Wednesday night in a tragic accident. Border Patrol Union of Del Rio posted the information on their...
Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase near Del Rio, DPS says
DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase, authorities stated. A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, showed three people bail out of the vehicle during the chase with the third person falling out […]
Cuban woman dies at Eagle Pass migrant processing facility
An investigation is being launched after a Cuban woman who was seeking asylum in the United States died in custody at a processing facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth men accused of smuggling illegal immigrants arrested near Mexico border
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. These arrests happened on Wednesday, when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County.
