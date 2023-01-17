Read full article on original website
Related
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
PsyPost
Anxious individuals are less likely to experience “states of flow” while playing music
Researchers recently found that musicians who are less anxious tend to experience more states of flow while playing music and those who experienced more flow scored higher on emotional intelligence. Their study has been published in PLOS One. Flow is described as a state of optimal experience that is associated...
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Experimental intimacy
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
Divorce Might Shatter Your World, but it Gives You the Opportunity to Fully Reinvent Yourself
Stepping into your new life, even if transformation might feel impossible right now. I mean, once our decision is made, it should be onward and forward. But instead, it can shatter our world as we know it.
Opinion: On Being Single and Searching
I’m not sure why every conversation I have about being single is loaded with so many assumptions. There’s an assumption that I’m lonely. There’s the assumption that I should be looking for my soulmate. There’s the assumption that dating apps are the only way to date and that I want to be bombarded with dating and self-improvement advice. There’s the assumption that I need to be assured about my own qualities, my looks, and my dating prospects. It boggles the mind how many conclusions people draw based only on my relationship status.
God created us to be productive
In the divine design, God created us to work and to be productive. There is something satisfying about creating or cultivating, as the Lord has gifted each of us in a unique way. We can find fulfillment in striking work-life balance, as we perform the tasks well which God has put before us. “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his...
psychologytoday.com
Letting Go
Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
Opinion- Debunking the Myths: The Truth About Being Single
In a single day, the world will find about 100 ways to tell you that it’s not okay to be single. It’s in advertisements, television shows, books, and even in the way we interact with other people. The message is clear: Our lives don’t begin until we meet someone and join our lives with theirs.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
What the Longest Study on Human Happiness Found Is the Key to a Good Life
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. Turn your mind for a moment to a friend or family member you cherish but don’t spend as much time with as you would like. This needn’t be your most significant relationship, just someone who makes you feel energized when you’re with them, and whom you’d like to see more regularly.How often do you see that person? Every day? Once a month? Once a year? Do the math...
How Much Of Child Development Is Nature Vs. Nurture?
You have your mother’s eyes, your father’s temperament, your grandfather’s way with language, and your grandmother’s personality — or maybe not. It’s possible those claims, echoing through the course of your childhood, became a self-fulfilling prophecy. It’s all part of the nature vs nurture debate, a story that is often oversimplified in child development by making broad generational comparisons. And those comparisons can be misleading, if not downright damaging, precisely because they conflate fate and genetics.
psychologytoday.com
Reskilling for Emotional Well-Being
There is a global mental health crisis in the workforce that needs to be addressed. The gap between employer and employee perceptions needs to be closed. Personalized reskilling for self-care and emotional well-being is essential. Reskilling for enhanced self-compassion can go a long way. A long time ago, self-care meant...
What is Informed Consent in Dating?
Informed consent is the process of agreeing to do something or to allow something to be done, after being fully informed about the potential risks, benefits, and alternatives. Informed consent is an important principle in many areas, including healthcare, research, and personal relationships.
Opinion: Gaslighting Has Become A Dating Buzz-Word But What Does It Really Entail?
As a young adult, I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner, who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.
Making Meditation Work for You
I’ve mentioned meditation before as a possible part of your wellness routine. The thing is, how do you make meditation work for you?. I’m not gonna lie—every time I try to sit still and meditate, I can’t turn off my brain. And I don’t have ADHD. So, maybe the sitting still kind of meditation isn’t your path. There are many different types of meditation, and I’m going to talk you through some today.
How Failed Friendships Impact Your Health
How does the pain and trauma of a failed friendship affect a person's health? Here are some ways your well-being may be impacted when a friendship fizzles out.
psychologytoday.com
Motivational Optometry
The perspectives people use to understand an individual’s motivation are an important part of helping someone struggling with substance use. Motivation to make changes often occurs in the context of meaningful relationships. Families are provided a limited view of how to empower their loved ones and aren't encouraged to...
The Dangers of Lack of Sleep
We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.
Comments / 0