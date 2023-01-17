Read full article on original website
Updating the 2023 NFL draft order after divisional playoff weekend
The NFL has its final four. After the four divisional round matchups, we’re left with a repeat AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs and an NFC Championship pitting the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Four more teams were eliminated, and that means we...
OSN: Seattle Seahawks – Should They Go All-In On Geno Smith Or Draft A New Franchise Quarterback?
The last time Russell Wilson was fully healthy and playing in an offense he liked, Seattle went 12-4 and hosted a wild card playoff game, which they lost to division rival Los Angeles. That was in 2020; Wilson was the 3rd highest-paid QB in the league. Despite plenty of weapons...
OSN: What The Seattle Seahawks Need To Do To Improve For Next Season
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game by a score of 41 to 23. This team outperformed expectations and made the playoffs after trading away one of the franchise’s most important players in the last decade. They traded Russell Wilson away before the season and opted to start Geno Smith, who broke Wilson’s franchise record of single-season passing yards. They have an outstanding opportunity to build around Geno Smith and their young, talented team.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
