750thegame.com

OSN: What The Seattle Seahawks Need To Do To Improve For Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game by a score of 41 to 23. This team outperformed expectations and made the playoffs after trading away one of the franchise’s most important players in the last decade. They traded Russell Wilson away before the season and opted to start Geno Smith, who broke Wilson’s franchise record of single-season passing yards. They have an outstanding opportunity to build around Geno Smith and their young, talented team.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

