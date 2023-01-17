Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Border Patrol agent killed Wednesday night in off-duty accident
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas - Border patrol officials at Carrizo Springs are mourning the death of one of their own. Agent Hunter Labombard of the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector lost his life on Wednesday night in a tragic accident. Border Patrol Union of Del Rio posted the information on their...
Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase near Del Rio, DPS says
DEL RIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 16-year-old smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase, authorities stated. A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, showed three people bail out of the vehicle during the chase with the third person falling out […]
Texas men arrested near Mexico border after trooper finds illegal immigrants in trunk of car
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper discovered two illegal immigrants crammed inside the trunk of a car during a traffic stop last week near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Comments / 1