DappRadar report says NFT sales reached 101 million in 2022
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been crucial to the development of the Web3 sector during the past year. NFTs sparked a shift toward utility-focused initiatives with long-term worth and away from hype-based drops. According to a new DappRadar research on blockchain and decentralized application (DApp) growth in 2022, NFT sales hit...
NFT startup Candy Digital raises $38.5M
In a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulatory filing, it has been revealed that the NFT collectibles startup, Candy Digital, managed to raise $38.5 million from investors in a Series A1 funding round. The first sale occurred on January 3, and the regulatory filing revealed that the startup...
Floki announces collaboration with Binance Pay
Binance Pay will be Floki’s primary cryptocurrency payment services company. Floki will create a Shop Floki promotion just for Binance Pay customers. Binance Pay will notify millions of Binance App users about Floki’s retail shop promotion through push notifications. Floki announced on Twitter that it is partnering with...
Binance now has new rules for its NFT listings
According to a Jan. 19 statement, Binance has tightened its rules for nonfungible token listings. Beginning on February 2, 2023, Binance will delist any NFTs that were listed before October 2, 2022, and had an average daily trading volume of less than $1,000 between November 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023. After January 21, 2023, NFT artists are only permitted to produce a maximum of five digital collectibles per day.
BAYC announces Dookey Dash and Sewer Pass claim launch
Dookey Dash for MINT has been officially released, according to BAYC. Only BAYC and MAYC sewage pass owners are qualified to apply for a free sewer pass. The ability to switch to a cryptic new power source will be available to authorized sewer passes. For the first time, BAYC has...
Yuga Labs blacklists Blur, NFTX, SudoSwap, LooksRare
Yuga Labs launched their Sewer Passes for minting after declaring the launch of a new non-fungible token initiative within the Bored Ape Yacht Club network, producing over 4,000 ETH in total transactions. Wu Blockchain tweeted that Yuga Labs had blacklisted some marketplaces. Blur, SudoSwap, LooksRare, and NFTX are among them,...
Robinhood Wallet Mobile App officially launched
Robinhood has finally launched the Robinhood Wallet iOS app. The Robinhood Wallet has over 1 million members on its global waitlist. An Android version will be released by the end of this year. Robinhood has officially introduced the Robinhood Wallet mobile app, which includes Ethereum and Polygon token buying and...
