According to a Jan. 19 statement, Binance has tightened its rules for nonfungible token listings. Beginning on February 2, 2023, Binance will delist any NFTs that were listed before October 2, 2022, and had an average daily trading volume of less than $1,000 between November 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023. After January 21, 2023, NFT artists are only permitted to produce a maximum of five digital collectibles per day.

19 HOURS AGO