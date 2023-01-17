ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

cherokeek12.net

Board Business Briefs: New School Board Members Take Office

The Cherokee County School Board on Jan. 19, 2023. From left, front row, Chair Kyla Cromer, Erin Ragsdale, Patsy Jordan, Kelly Poole, Dr. Susan Padgett-Harrison; back row, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower, Robert "Rick Steiner" Rechsteiner, John Harmon. The Cherokee County School Board on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
cherokeek12.net

CCSD Pathway Profile - Cybersecurity

Cherokee College & Career Academy teacher Ashley Grande listens as senior Ethan Pierce, a student in her cybersecurity Career Pathway program, speaks to his classmates including senior Connor Bunyard. The Cherokee County School District offers 38 Career Pathway high school programs, which provide students with a wide selection of job...
CANTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two area schools increase security after threats of violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two metro Atlanta schools have increased security for the rest of the week after threats of violence. Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) and Newnan High School both saw threats of violence scrawled in school bathrooms targeting Jan. 19. MSGA discovered a crude drawing of...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death

ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move

Delta is a such a giving company. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors

For many in attendance, it was a fitting way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They arrested Dr. King 29 times—29 times!” Kamau Franklin told a crowd of around 70 protestors assembled in front of the DeKalb County courthouse, many of them part of a loose coalition of activist groups, environmentalists, and concerned citizens united against a planned 85-acre, $90 million Atlanta police and firefighter training facility in the South River Forest. The post A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

