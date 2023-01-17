Read full article on original website
Related
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
cherokeek12.net
Board Business Briefs: New School Board Members Take Office
The Cherokee County School Board on Jan. 19, 2023. From left, front row, Chair Kyla Cromer, Erin Ragsdale, Patsy Jordan, Kelly Poole, Dr. Susan Padgett-Harrison; back row, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower, Robert "Rick Steiner" Rechsteiner, John Harmon. The Cherokee County School Board on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023,...
cherokeek12.net
CCSD Pathway Profile - Cybersecurity
Cherokee College & Career Academy teacher Ashley Grande listens as senior Ethan Pierce, a student in her cybersecurity Career Pathway program, speaks to his classmates including senior Connor Bunyard. The Cherokee County School District offers 38 Career Pathway high school programs, which provide students with a wide selection of job...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two area schools increase security after threats of violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two metro Atlanta schools have increased security for the rest of the week after threats of violence. Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) and Newnan High School both saw threats of violence scrawled in school bathrooms targeting Jan. 19. MSGA discovered a crude drawing of...
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
fox5atlanta.com
Student stabbed during cafeteria fight at Cobb County middle school, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A fight at a Cobb County middle school injured two girls and prompted by a district and criminal investigation. It happened Tuesday in the cafeteria at J.J. Daniell Middle School located along Scott Road. School officials confirm there was an altercation which led one student to stab...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DFCS chair ‘hell bent’ on ending office hoteling for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
fox5atlanta.com
Milton girl navigates life with rare genetic condition characterized by being very friendly, trusting
ATLANTA - When Alyssa Okeyo's fifth grade class started studying biology, and specifically cells, the daughter of two career scientists wanted to really see them for herself. "And, she had convinced Dad to buy her a microscope, so she can look at the cells," her mother Jenty Okeyo smiles. At...
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district. A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring
Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death
ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, prosecutors say
Fulton County prosecutors allege that Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, handed him a Percocet pill in o...
Friend of protester killed by troopers at site of proposed police facility defends them
ATLANTA — A friend of the protester who was killed during a raid targeting the controversial site of an Atlanta police training facility is defending his friend as someone who was not violent. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Delta is a such a giving company. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a m...
A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors
For many in attendance, it was a fitting way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “They arrested Dr. King 29 times—29 times!” Kamau Franklin told a crowd of around 70 protestors assembled in front of the DeKalb County courthouse, many of them part of a loose coalition of activist groups, environmentalists, and concerned citizens united against a planned 85-acre, $90 million Atlanta police and firefighter training facility in the South River Forest. The post A rally at the DeKalb County courthouse condemns domestic terrorism charges for “Stop Cop City” protestors appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Comments / 0