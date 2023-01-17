LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats handed Texas A&M their first SEC loss Saturday afternoon and won 76-67. Senior Antonio Reeves led the Cats in scoring with 23 points and connected on five three pointers. Jacob Tobbin added 17 points as Kentucky is now 4-3 in conference play and 13-6 overall.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO