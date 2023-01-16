Read full article on original website
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
TUCKER CARLSON: World Economic Forum exists to 'destroy national economies'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares his thoughts on the World Economic Forum on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
americanmilitarynews.com
World Economic Forum declares new crises
The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
Joe Manchin traveling to World Economic Forum in Davos as part of US delegation
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is among the U.S. delegation making its way to Davos, Switzerland, for the annual World Economic Forum.
LAURA INGRAHAM: The star of the Davos World Economic Forum was the globalist system
Laura Ingraham warns of the envy of China's control by the globalist elites who were attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos on "The Ingraham Angle."
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing
Critics on Twitter taunted the far-right lawmaker over her promise to shun the Davos elites.
Elites in Davos strategize on how to fight ‘right-wing' groups: ‘Hit back’
A panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday discussed how to fight the right wing to make NGOs more trustworthy in the eyes of voters.
nativenewsonline.net
Fawn Sharp at Davos: ‘Chief Seattle Taught Us All Things are Connected’
National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Fawn Sharp (Quinault Nation) took to the world stage on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland to bring the Indigenous perspective as a panelist on climate change. Sitting next to former Vice President Al Gore, Sharp was part of the “Leading the Charge Through Earth’s...
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
Fact Check: Is Switzerland Deploying 5,000 Troops to WEF in Davos?
Rumors on social media suggest a brigade of troops will be flown in to guard Davos for the WEF.
Thunberg says Davos elite 'fuelling destruction of planet'
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed business and political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it was "absurd" to listen to them while they fuelled "the destruction of the planet". "We are right now in Davos where (there are) basically the people who are mostly fuelling the destruction of the planet," the 20-year-old said, explaining that the world should not rely on them "for solving our problems".
The worst thing about Davos? The Masters of the Universe think they are do-gooders | Hamilton Nolan
Will the world’s most cutthroat plutocrats and cold-blooded status-seekers stop trying to convince us they have a heart of gold?
John Kerry applauds fellow Davos attendees as 'extraterrestrial' for wanting to save the planet
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry commended World Economic Forum attendees on Tuesday, saying their efforts to combat climate change were "almost extraterrestrial."
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Ukraine could be an ‘inflection point for the Western world’: ‘The only thing that matters for the future of the world is how this thing plays out’
A recession may be on the way, but Jamie Dimon says the Ukraine war is still the world's most challenging crisis.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk attacks World Economic Forum
As the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted late into the night about the meeting that brings together hundreds of the world’s top leaders. More than 2,700 leaders, including 52 heads of state, are spending this...
Republicans Turn on One of Their Own Over Immigration Remark
GOP Representative Maria Salazar's remarks calling for undocumented immigrants to be treated with "dignity" sparked backlash from conservatives on Tuesday.
President Biden launching pilot program - US citizens can now take action and sponsor refugees directly
Biden Administration has taken unprecedented steps to provide legal pathways for those escaping danger and oppression. The State Department's Welcome Corps program will allow U.S. citizens to support refugee resettlement, provided they can pass background checks and come up with a plan for supporting their sponsors.
Benzinga
Xi Jinping Rebuffs Zelenskyy's 'Dialogue' Request As China Says It'll Play 'Constructive Role' In Its 'Own Way'
Chinese diplomat Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. What Happened: At a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry diplomat said, "On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to stimulating peace and advancing negotiations," reported Tass.
