americanmilitarynews.com

World Economic Forum declares new crises

The “climate crisis” has evolved into a “planetary,” “safety” and “justice” crisis, as well as a crisis of the spirit, according to a recent presentation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. Climate change has long been a priority of the...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Fawn Sharp at Davos: ‘Chief Seattle Taught Us All Things are Connected’

National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) President Fawn Sharp (Quinault Nation) took to the world stage on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland to bring the Indigenous perspective as a panelist on climate change. Sitting next to former Vice President Al Gore, Sharp was part of the “Leading the Charge Through Earth’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Thunberg says Davos elite 'fuelling destruction of planet'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed business and political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it was "absurd" to listen to them while they fuelled "the destruction of the planet". "We are right now in Davos where (there are) basically the people who are mostly fuelling the destruction of the planet," the 20-year-old said, explaining that the world should not rely on them "for solving our problems".
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk attacks World Economic Forum

As the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted late into the night about the meeting that brings together hundreds of the world’s top leaders. More than 2,700 leaders, including 52 heads of state, are spending this...
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Rebuffs Zelenskyy's 'Dialogue' Request As China Says It'll Play 'Constructive Role' In Its 'Own Way'

Chinese diplomat Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. What Happened: At a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry diplomat said, "On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to stimulating peace and advancing negotiations," reported Tass.

