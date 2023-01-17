Read full article on original website
A Practical Guide to Navigating Economic Uncertainty in the Retail Industry
During periods of economic uncertainty, it's essential to have a solid foundation on which to run your business. Now is a good time to return to the basics and get your retail ducks in a row.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
foodlogistics.com
Cargo Theft Remains Top Concern in Supply Chain Space
CargoNet recorded 1,778 supply chain risk events across the United States and Canada in 2022, an increase of 15% from 2021. Supply chain disruptions were one of the main concerns of the year because of their effect on inflation. Scarcity and cost drove illicit market demand for goods most affected like computer graphics cards and raw beef, poultry and pork. Available capacity eased in the later months of 2022, but theft remained a prominent threat.
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Biden Claims His Economic Plan Created 10 Million New Businesses, Most Small Business Applications in History
President Biden has come out with a statement claiming that his economic plan has led to the strongest two years for new small business applications in history, with over 10 million new businesses created in his first two years in office. He attributes this success to his plan to build the economy from the bottom up and middle out.
aiexpress.io
Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Share Industry Benefits and Challenges Growth top Company Analysis, Research Methodology 2032:Evergreen packaging, Elopak, Winpak Ltd., Berryv Global, Printpak, Paperfoam, Sustainable Packaging Industries
In accordance with Quince Market Insights, the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market is predicted to attain the best progress between 2023 and 2032. The main target of this Eco-Pleasant Meals Packaging market intelligence report is predicated on expert analysis insights and full Eco-Pleasant Meals Packaging market dynamics to concentrate on present traits, business monetary overview, and historic knowledge analysis. The corporate profile is predicated on the present Eco-Pleasant Meals Packaging market efficiency (together with driving elements, traits, and challenges) calculated world market share, scale, and income forecast for in-depth analysis. To be able to get a transparent understanding of this report, it focuses on main corporations, sorts, functions, and elements that have an effect on the constructive outlook sooner or later. Eco-friendly meals packaging Market income progress is as a result of growing use of sustainable packaging to stop environmental hurt. Additionally, fast-paced way of life has elevated the consumption of packaged meals among the many working inhabitants, which has stimulated the rise of surroundings pleasant meals packaging in lots of areas. Another excuse for elevated demand for the product is that eco-friendly meals packaging ensures security and is hygienic.
emsnow.com
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Skill Development Centre: Providing better opportunities for girls in India
Imagine senior citizens in India without a family to take care of them or children to take care of them. Now imagine the struggles one must have to take care of their parents when they also have responsibilities for their wife/husband and children. Many people in India still live with their family and parents, but many of them have jobs and don’t know what their parents would need at that age. The Skill Development Centre is part of an organization that trains women to become nursing assistants to assist patients in India. A nursing assistant helps individuals with physical disabilities and other healthcare needs. They can either work at hospitals or nursing homes or do home care.
salestechstar.com
KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research
The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.
Mango Steps Up Expansion in Rising Consumer Market
Mango, which already has tripled its presence in India in two years, plans to make further inroads in the South Asian nation, including the opening of its first Mango man store in New Delhi. India is among the keys to the Spanish fast-fashion chain’s international growth in Asia. The 1.4-billion-strong country is home to 85 Mango stores, up from 46 at the end of 2021. Mango is expanding with the help of with Myntra, its local franchise partner of 14 years. Daniel López, Mango’s expansion director, said that India has become one of the retailer’s most important markets because “this country is...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Playter Expands BNPL Offerings Enabling Businesses to Use ‘Clever Credit’
Playter now enables businesses to both offer and use buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company has launched its new Paid product that enables its small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients to offer their own customers extended payment terms. This joins the BNPL provider’s Pay product that allows SMBs to receive such terms from their suppliers, Playter said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Introduce First Bilingual Campaign Focused on 'The Miles that Unite Us'
The New Anthemic Brand Creative Campaign Crosses Over Cultures Aimed at General and Hispanic Audiences. Hyundai Motor America has developed its first bilingual creative campaign with U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights a unifying anthemic brand message capturing that no matter how far apart we might be, where we go or where we come from, it is the miles that we spend together that make memories and bring us together.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
