Read full article on original website
Related
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
Comments / 0