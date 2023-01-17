Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Mideast Gulf Refining Capacity Poised for Growth
The addition of around 1 million barrels per day of refining capacity in the Mideast Gulf over the next year or so could help ease the looming diesel supply crunch in Europe and keep vital jet fuel flowing. NASA is joining forces with Boeing to push the envelope for aircraft...
energyintel.com
Adnoc's Crude Flexibility Project Achieves Milestone
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is nearing the startup of its $3.5 billion crude flexibility project (CFP), which will enable it to process different types of crude oil at its Ruwais refinery, according to people familiar with the situation. Russia's crude exports have fallen by about 10% since the...
energyintel.com
Nuclear Fuel Market: Westinghouse, Enusa to Collaborate on VVER-440
Westinghouse and Spain's Enusa have locked in their exclusive collaboration to jointly supply VVER-440 fuel assemblies from their respective Vasteras, Sweden, and Juzbado, Spain, factories, expanding on prior efforts to supply the operators of Europe's 16 VVER-440s with an alternative to the original Russian-designed fuel assemblies from Rosatom's Tvel. Tepco...
energyintel.com
Germany Receives Third FSRU, HEH Starts Jetty Works
Germany’s LNG import ambitions advanced this week with the arrival of the country’s third floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at the port of Brunsbuttel, and the start of construction works on a new jetty at the Stade port. The terminal's first tank looks unlikely to start operation during...
energyintel.com
Trafigura Sets Out 2050 Net-Zero Roadmap
Commodities trader Trafigura said on Friday it plans to make its operations carbon neutral by 2050 and has set an interim target for cuts in emissions along the way. Despite wider demands for capital discipline and decarbonization, SLB believes the upstream buildout occurring in the Middle East is “here to stay.”
energyintel.com
Freeport Restart Elusive Despite Uptick in Feedgas Volumes
Despite taking in feedgas for several days this week, skepticism about an imminent restart of the Freeport LNG export facility abounds. "You need to look at individual assets to be able to judge the whole of a potential company,” the nonprofit's CEO told Energy Intelligence.
energyintel.com
E&Ps Face Financing Headwinds Despite Less Red Ink
Oil and gas firms had a harder time finding financing in the closing months of 2022 as overextended banks moved to reduce their risk profiles amid rising interest rates, according to an executive at a leading fossil fuel lender. Brent crude settled up $1.47 at $87.63/bbl on Friday, while US...
energyintel.com
Security: Japan Ramps Up Nuclear Plant Defenses
The ongoing buildup by Japan's Self-Defense Forces of missile defense capabilities near the country's nuclear power plants underscores the extent to which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push for a civil nuclear expansion comes amidst heightened geopolitical concerns. Policymakers in Tokyo are increasingly worried about an expansionist China and an unpredictable North Korea, and are deeply concerned by the precedent of Ukraine, where Russian invaders targeted nuclear facilities, and where Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, remains both occupied and embattled.
