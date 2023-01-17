The ongoing buildup by Japan's Self-Defense Forces of missile defense capabilities near the country's nuclear power plants underscores the extent to which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push for a civil nuclear expansion comes amidst heightened geopolitical concerns. Policymakers in Tokyo are increasingly worried about an expansionist China and an unpredictable North Korea, and are deeply concerned by the precedent of Ukraine, where Russian invaders targeted nuclear facilities, and where Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, remains both occupied and embattled.

2 DAYS AGO