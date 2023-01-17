From: Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies and Center for Rural Education. Are you passionate about education and addressing the challenges faced by immigrant and resettled refugee populations? As part of a joint project between Montgomery County Public Schools, VT’s Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies, and VT’s Center for Rural Education, we are seeking dedicated, reliable, and energetic students to volunteer with K-12 English language learners (students for whom English is not their first language). Volunteers can be from any major, and no knowledge of a second language is required.

