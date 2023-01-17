Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
vt.edu
Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech
Below is a sampling of activities coming up this weekend into next week. Be sure to check GobblerConnect for additional activities!. Play With Perspective (Seated Volleyball and Goalball) First-Generation Vision Board Party!. Friday, Jan. 20. Saturday, Jan. 21. An Evening with Tom DeLuca (Hypnotist) Monday, Jan. 23. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
vt.edu
Now recruiting families to play fun games for brain study
Now recruiting families to play fun games for brain study. Any family with 8 - 16 y/o children highly desired to undergo MRI. Both parent and child participation needed for the study. Participate in a series of study sessions on social and emotional processing. Session in Roanoke - scheduling is...
vt.edu
Chitrasena Dance Company engages with community
In addition to an evening performance at the Moss Arts Center, members of Sri Lankan Chitrasena Dance Company participated in several outreach activities, including leading two workshops in Kandyan dance -- one at Springhouse Day School in Floyd and another on-campus workshop for Virginia Tech faculty and students and other community members. The ensemble also joined Nrityagram Dance Ensemble for a free matinee performance for area students.
vt.edu
Virginia Tech researchers developing method to improve long-term storage of pears
To help keep prices low and pears fresh longer, Virginia Tech researchers in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences are examining how fresh pears change during storage and how this information can be used to keep food safety risks low over time. “The tree fruit industry uses a method...
vt.edu
White Allies as Transformational Leaders program empowers academic administrators to build a more inclusive university
A few years ago, David Musick, senior dean of faculty affairs at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM), was telling a female colleague about some dismaying research he’d read. In a study of a medical school’s grand rounds, a weekly formal presentation by a respected physician or...
vt.edu
Tom Tillar honored with emeritus status
Tom Tillar, who stepped down as vice president for alumni affairs in 2016 after 20 years in that role at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of vice president emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. The emeritus title may be conferred on retired professors, associate professors, and...
vt.edu
Mandatory training for faculty members leading study abroad programs
The Global Education Office (GEO) offers several training opportunities throughout the academic year to support faculty members, administrators, and staff in their efforts to lead study abroad programs. Virginia Tech Policy 1070: Global Travel Policy requires that employees leading credit-bearing or co-curricular student groups abroad complete training with GEO prior to departure. Employees can register online for their preferred training session by March 14 for spring sessions.
vt.edu
Tutors for K-12 English language learners needed
From: Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies and Center for Rural Education. Are you passionate about education and addressing the challenges faced by immigrant and resettled refugee populations? As part of a joint project between Montgomery County Public Schools, VT’s Center for Refugee, Migrant, and Displacement Studies, and VT’s Center for Rural Education, we are seeking dedicated, reliable, and energetic students to volunteer with K-12 English language learners (students for whom English is not their first language). Volunteers can be from any major, and no knowledge of a second language is required.
Comments / 0