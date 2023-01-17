Read full article on original website
One thing those renters need to know about winter evictions. Pay your damned rent and don’t get evicted.
CNBC
Evictions are picking up across the U.S. Here's what at-risk tenants can do
With most pandemic-era eviction protections having expired and rents rising, the number of tenants coming home to find notices on their doors is picking up. Behind on your rent or facing displacement? Here's what housing experts recommend you do. Between rents rising and most pandemic-era eviction bans having expired, the...
Bill to allow tenants to stop paying rent stuck in committee
A proposed bill that would allow tenants to stop paying rent when life- or safety-threatening issues had not been repaired failed to pass out of committee Tuesday. House Bill 37, sponsored by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, drew praise from both sides of the aisle as well as from apartment associations and others who deal with renters for wanting to ... Read More
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.
How to remove squatters from a property
Dealing with squatters can be a frustrating and stressful situation for any property owner. Squatters are individuals who illegally occupy a property without the permission or knowledge of the owner. They may move into a vacant home, office, or other type of building and establish a residence without paying rent or having a legal right to be there. Squatters can be difficult to remove, and it's important to understand the laws and procedures involved in the eviction process.
I borrowed $150,000 against my home to buy another property to list on Airbnb. It was worth it even though rising rates boosted my monthly costs by $140.
Many real-estate investors use HELOCs to grow their portfolios, but rising rates make them risky and costly. Tate Cline explained how he's coping.
BBC
Cost of living: What can you do if your landlord won't fix something?
When Hayley Dawson was told her rent would be going up by hundreds of pounds, it was unwelcome but understandable. The market is competitive and costs are rising for everybody, she says - but where she's less forgiving is the condition of her rented home. She says she spent months...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Fun Twist on Landlord Trickery
What is it? A big stone “O” and a complete lack of foresight. Where is it? Close your eyes and imagine being the kind of person who has £1,450 a month to spend on rent. This could be you, if you get just one additional job on top of your already existing job that paid you slightly more than your current actual salary. Where, in the entire city, would you spend that grand and a half? Open your eyes. You’re in North Acton.
AOL Corp
Experts: What To Do If Your Rent Increases but Your Paycheck Doesn’t
Many renters across the United States are struggling with significant hikes in rent prices. While an annual increase is usually expected at a reasonable rate, all bets are off in the current housing market. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Advice: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing...
History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants
OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.
Tenant ignites controversy by revealing they pay no rent by overcharging roommates
An Australian tenant has been ruthlessly shamed after publicly outing themselves for having their four housemates pay the entirety of the rent while they lived for free. For two years, the individual has been the sole leaseholder for a rental property in Sydney, Australia’s inner west, while subletting out four rooms to people who unwittingly covered the full cost of the house. With the lease almost due for renewal, the head tenant this week began to panic after the subletters indicated they would like to be on the lease. “Seeking advice. I’m currently the head tenant of a five-bedroom house in the inner...
First-Time Homebuyers Stand a Chance in These Cities
Realtor.com identified a number of towns with affordable real estate in the Northeast and the Midwest.
