theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s
Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
theadvocate.com
Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'
Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts employee arrested for theft
A St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court employee was arrested recently for alleged theft of funds. According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, an investigation into alleged theft of funds by an employee of the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court office took place after a complaint was received by the Clerk of Court.
theadvocate.com
Carencro man arrested on contractor fraud over string of undelivered garage doors in St. Landry
A Carencro man was arrested on home improvement and contractor fraud after failing to deliver contracted garage doors to at least three clients in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Carpenter, 28, of Carencro, was arrested on three counts of home improvement fraud/residential...
theadvocate.com
New entrant to Louisiana governor's race: state Rep. Richard Nelson
State Rep. Richard Nelson, a first term 36-year-old Republican from Mandeville, said Wednesday he is running for governor. Nelson, an attorney and former diplomat, announced his bid in a video that took aim at politicians “who are stuck in the past,” which featured costumed dinosaurs roaming around the state Capitol.
theadvocate.com
Mysterious package from 'sovereign citizen' closes Tangipahaoa courthouse, sheriff's office says
The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse in Amite was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday because of a mysterious package, the sheriff's office said. The person who dropped off the package has previously identified as a "sovereign citizen," the sheriff's office said. The FBI identifies sovereign citizens as part of a loose movement that believes "the government is operating outside of its jurisdiction and generally do not recognize federal, state, or local laws, policies, or governmental regulations."
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
