wrestlingrumors.net
He Has To Pass: WWE Legend Announces He Will Not Be At Raw XXX Despite Being Rumored
He’ll catch you next time. Next week, WWE is presenting its Raw XXX special, honoring thirty years of Monday Night Raw being on the air. This is quite the occasion and WWE is going to bring in a variety of stars and legends who have played a part in the show’s legacy. However, one name who was scheduled for the show is not going to make it, though he does have a good reason.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
wrestleview.com
AEW star Dax Harwood says Vince McMahon being back makes his return to WWE “Questionable”
Current AEW star Dax Harwood said on his most recent podcast that the return of Vince McMahon “makes things a little questionable” for him. Harwood talked about a negative interaction he and Cash Wheeler had with McMahon from Clash of the Champions back in 2019 and how it could impact what he decides to do in the future after his AEW contract expires this April.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 1/19/23 (Fallout From Hard To Kill, Former WWE Superstar and Former WCW star both debut)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Tonight’s episode is in memory of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. New Knockouts World Champion Mickie James Kicks Off IMPACT!. After defeating Jordynne Grace to become new Knockouts World Champion in the epic conclusion to The Last...
wrestleview.com
Two major independent promotions contracts with WWE come to an end
PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling have announced their contracts with WWE are done. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is discontinuing independent wrestling content on the WWE Network. PROGRESS also announced it is returning to the United States in March as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Los...
wrestleview.com
Notes on Jay Briscoe’s Celebration of Life; How you can help the family
According to PWInsider on Thurday, AEW did as much as they were allowed by Warner Bros Discovery. The network has been resistant in having the Briscoes on AEW programming. The only time the Briscoes were ever shown on AEW television were short clips from an ROH PPV. Tony Khan told the live crowd in Fresno last Wednesday nigth that the Celebration of Life for Jay would just be the first, so ROH has something else planned for the future.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Featuring Two Title Matches
This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 969,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is up from last week’s 967,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 3 for the night on with a 0.31 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.33.
