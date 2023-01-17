Commanders seek to interview Falcons QB coach Charles London for offensive coordinator

The Washington Commanders need an offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner last week.

Veteran coach Pat Shurmur is the only known person to interview thus far. Washington quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese is also a candidate for the position.

On Monday, it was reported that the Commanders were interested in Dolphins QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Now, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, we’ve learned another name. The Commanders want to interview Falcons quarterback coach Charles London for the vacancy.

London has been with the Falcons for the last two seasons as QB coach. Before Atlanta, London was with the Chicago Bears for three seasons as running backs coach. Before Chicago, London was with the Houston Texans for four seasons, where he coached running backs.

The Tennessee Titans also plan to speak with London for their offensive coordinator position.