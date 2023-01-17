Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
msn.com
‘Serious Doubts’: Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear Snowplowing Accident Will Leave Actor Crippled For Life, Sources Claim
Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s horrendous leg injury from a snowplow accident in Nevada has friends and family fearing the screen stud will be crippled for life, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again...
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident
Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
epicstream.com
New Report Casts Doubt on Jeremy Renner's Return to Acting Following Horrific Accident
Jeremy Renner's return to acting just became uncertain. Weeks following the horrific snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life, new reports are surfacing regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's actual state and they don't look all that promising. One report even claims that the injuries he sustained after being...
Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner Says He's with His 'Family at Home' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner wrote on Twitter that he was "very excited" to watch the season two premiere of Mayor of Kingstown "with my family at home" Jeremy Renner has returned home. Late on Monday night, Renner, 52, replied to a Twitter post from the official Mayor of Kingstown account about the series' season two premiere. In his tweet, the actor indicated he was able to watch the new episode of his Paramount+ series from the comfort of his own home. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201...
Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
The 911 audio was released a day after Jeremy Renner said he was home from the hospital.
'He is a fighter': Jeremy Renner's sister shares a promising health update
Jeremy Renner 'is crushing all the progress goals' while recovering from his Nevada snowplow accident, according to his sister.
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities release 911 call from Jeremy Renner snow plow accident
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast.
Comments / 0