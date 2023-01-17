ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN Western Colorado

The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
CARBONDALE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting

It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
CLIFTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Clifton main line water leak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
CLIFTON, CO
garfield-county.com

Garfield County plans brief closures or light staffing Jan. 23

Annual service awards celebrations take place in Glenwood Springs and Rifle. Garfield County offices and departments may be closed or lightly staffed for a couple of hours on Monday, Jan 23 for the annual employee service awards. Hours of the event are from 9 – 11 a.m. in Glenwood Springs and 1 to 3 p.m. in Rifle. The awards honor the dedication and length of service of county staff members, who work hard to serve Garfield County residents each year. Emergency, safety, and essential functions remain open.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KREX

The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2

21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy