Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale
UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting
It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Clifton main line water leak
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
garfield-county.com
Garfield County plans brief closures or light staffing Jan. 23
Annual service awards celebrations take place in Glenwood Springs and Rifle. Garfield County offices and departments may be closed or lightly staffed for a couple of hours on Monday, Jan 23 for the annual employee service awards. Hours of the event are from 9 – 11 a.m. in Glenwood Springs and 1 to 3 p.m. in Rifle. The awards honor the dedication and length of service of county staff members, who work hard to serve Garfield County residents each year. Emergency, safety, and essential functions remain open.
KJCT8
New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
Ready To Try the Newest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor In Grand Junction?
A brand new flavor has been added to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup. Although the cookie sale doesn't officially start until February, the Girl Scouts website proclaims "Girls are now selling cookies." You can find Girl Scout Cookies near you here. Which Girl Scout Cookie Is Your Favorite?. As a...
New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
nbc11news.com
Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
nbc11news.com
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2
21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
