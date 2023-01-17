Packaging and formulation should work hand in hand to help highlight each other, not detract from one another. If one outweighs the other, it can lead to problems. Some packaging can overwhelm the senses with color, shape and design leading to impulse buying. Impulsive buying makes consumers shop for something they don’t necessarily need or pick up a product based on looks alone. These factors can lead to a bad ending for the customer and the brand.

