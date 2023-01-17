Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Brian Lamb, Managing Director and Northeast Segment Head for JPMorgan Chase, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Brian Lamb, managing director and Northeast segment head for Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization.
Executive Behind National Gallery of Canada Layoffs Is External Consultant Potentially Paid More Than Its CEO
The National Gallery of Canada’s interim chief operating officer and human resources director is being paid annual fees potentially worth up to a third more than its next chief executive and director. Outside consultant Tania Lafrenière is currently juggling the two leadership positions, being paid as much as $306,150 annually under interim director Angela Cassie, while also maintaining her own consultancy firm. By comparison, the last chief executive of the gallery, Sasha Suda, was hired at a salary range up to $210,800 in 2019. A job listing for a replacement chief executive and direction position was posted last fall with...
Verve’s Partners Elect Bill Weinstein As CEO
On the eve of its anniversary, Verve has tapped founding Partner Bill Weinstein as the first CEO in the agency’s thirteen years. The decision was made by the Partnership and announced by his fellow Founding Partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting with a grateful and excited Weinstein thanking each member of the Verve community for their support and belief. In the heartfelt speech from Besser and Levine, they highlighted the need to provide additional structure as the independent agency adds resources to its core film and television business while continuing to expand into new areas of client representation. “As...
gamblingnews.com
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Albert Ko
LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Albert Ko has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director. Ko serves as chief executive officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial technology company owned by seven of the country’s...
Normunity Appoints Olga Granaturova as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer
BOSTON & WEST HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Normunity, Inc., a biotechnology company creating novel precision anti-cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Olga Granaturova, MBA, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer. Ms. Granaturova brings over 25 years in the global biopharma industry with multi-disciplinary experience in corporate strategy, business development, R&D organization, portfolio management, and regulatory and commercialization strategies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across many sizes and all stages of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005216/en/ Normunity COO-CBO Olga Granaturova (Photo: Business Wire)
Hella Cocktail’s Jomaree Pinkard Appointed CEO and Managing Director for Pronghorn
Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder Jomaree Pinkard is celebrating his recent appointment to CEO and managing director for Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs following the announcement of Pronghorn’s most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. “I know I speak for the entire team and myself when I say we are looking forward to welcoming Jomaree to Pronghorn,” says Pronghorn co-founder Dia Simms. “Jomaree shares the same modern, disruptive approach to building companies as we do at Pronghorn, making him the...
MEDIA ALERT: Join Issa Rae for a Black History Month Fireside Chat Highlighting the Challenges & Courage of Small Business Owners
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- In honor of Black History Month, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks and Mailchimp are hosting a live, virtual fireside chat to highlight the experiences and remarkable courage it takes for Black-owned entrepreneurs and small businesses to overcome the hurdles they encounter on their paths to success. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005238/en/ Issa Rae, actress, writer, producer, and comedian, CEO of HOORAE a multi-faceted entertainment media company (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
bicmagazine.com
CG Thermal promotes new Product Manager
In response to increased demand for system design, CG Thermal promotes new Product Manager, Ethan Schrader, to oversee AirBTU VPRR. After joining CG Thermal as a Project Manager in 2022, Ethan quickly became an integral part of their systems group. With his experience in SOLIDWORKS modeling, and formal training in both CFD and FEA, his contributions have become invaluable.
Seraphic Bolsters Leadership Team with Addition of Christof Baumgärtner as Chief Revenue Officer
TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Seraphic Security today announced the appointment of Christof Baumgärtner as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Baumgärtner will be overseeing business development efforts around the globe while enabling Seraphic’s vision to deliver enterprise-grade browser security to protect organizations worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005069/en/ Christof Baumgärtner, Chief Revenue Officer, Seraphic Security (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
comicon.com
TokyoPop Announces Marc Visnick As New COO/Publisher
TokyoPop has announced the promotion of Marc Visnick to COO and Publisher. Visnick previously served as VP of Publishing since joining the manga and graphic novel company in early 2022. In this new role, Visnick will manage all North American operations including print, digital, editorial, marketing/PR, sales, and distribution. As...
bhbusiness.com
Headway Names New Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Medical and Clinical Strategy
Headway, a startup that matches patients to mental health clinicians, is expanding its leadership team with a new chief of strategy and head of medical and clinical strategy. Startup vet Matt Hackett will be responsible for leading product, design and research at Headway in his new role as chief strategy officer and head of product. Before joining Headway, he served as the interim COO for digital events company Hopin. He has previously held roles at Beme, CNN and Tumblr. Hackett also confounded live broadcast startup Oda and invested in a number of other startups including SUPERPLASTIC, LULA and Aanika Biosciences.
Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager and Webhooks
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels—like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail—and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on January 25th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005292/en/ Campaign Manager gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0