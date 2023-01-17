Read full article on original website
Lisa Bias
2d ago
Kudos to the officer’s that have to deal with people like this. I wish some of the old school laws and common courtesy were still something to be proud of.
San Angelo LIVE!
Resisting Arrest & Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon Charges Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 17 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Resisting Arrest, DWI, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Ricardo Gutierrez, 24, was arrested by San Angelo Police early Friday morning. He was...
San Angelo LIVE!
Creepy Stalker Arrested After Soliciting a Minor Girl Online & Meeting Her in a Park
WINTERS — An Abilene man has been arrested on warrants for Online Solicitation of a Minor after stalking a 12-year-old Winters girl on social media and eventually coercing her into meeting him in a park. According to the Winters Police Department Facebook, WPD received a report of an attempted...
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: Eldorado Rocked By Allegations of Improper Educator/Student Relationships
ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrest for an Improper Educator/Student Relationship Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Ruben Tambunga, 69, was arrested by Tom...
San Angelo LIVE!
Enraged Cane Wielding Assailant Beats San Angelo Woman at Joy Store
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal negligence after attacking another woman with a cane and putting the victim’s 15-month-old child in danger. According to court documents, officers were dispatched to the Joy Store, located at 2113...
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
San Angelo LIVE!
Driving Without a License, Evading Arrest & Assault by Contact Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Ten individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault by Contact, Reckless Driving and Driving without a License. 30-year-old Jesse Byers was arrested by San Angelo Police on a variety...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Brutal Beatdowns Locks Up Two Northside Ladies!
Today on LIVE!, Linda Grace from Vitalant Blood Supply joins LIVE!. Also, San Angelo could be getting two splash pads, two women went to jail for fighting, a San Angelo man was arrested after handling a break up poorly, and expect a windy week!. Catch up on all these stories...
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Fire Damages Upscale San Angelo Home Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in southeast San Angelo off of Country Club Rd. on Equestrian Blvd. and Winners Circle Wednesday evening. A ladder truck could be seen with the ladder extended and ambulances were on the scene as well. Watch video...
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
San Angelo LIVE!
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam
SAN ANGELO, TX – Had a call claiming you missed jury duty? If so it's likely that it was scammer. The following is a message from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. We have received recent reports of citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty and being threatened with fines and arrest. This is being completed by someone identifying themselves as a Tom Green County official and stating that a fine needs to be paid or they will be arrested. This is a scam and is not anything we would do. Thank you.
San Angelo LIVE!
Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
Surprise Top Google Searches for San Angelo in 2022
They say you can tell a lot about a community from the things they search for on Google. The 2022 Top Google searches for San Angelo are out. There are some interesting findings. First of all, San Angelo is unique for one interesting search. "Garage sales" was the top trending...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
San Angelo LIVE!
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
San Angelo LIVE!
Angelo State University Opens First Regional Security Operations Center in Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University marked the official opening of the state's first Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the RSOC site on the second floor of the ASU Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. First announced in April 2022, the Texas...
