communitynewspapers.com
Be Strong International- Michelle Shirley welcomes Ana VeigaMilton, Esq. President of the Jose Milton Foundation
________________________________________________________________________. Ana VeigaMilton, Esq., President of Jose Milton Foundation, joins Michelle Shirley on Be Strong International. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers...
communitynewspapers.com
Deering Estate hosts a Valentine’s Day concert under the stars
The “Moonlight & Music” Valentine’s Day Concert at the Deering Estate offers couples and friends the opportunity to celebrate their love at an outdoor concert under the stars on Tuesday evening, February 14, 2023. Guests can pack a picnic, preorder food or purchase food when they arrive, then settle into their lawn chair or cozy up on a blanket and enjoy the sounds of this year’s featured artist, contemporary Jazz Singer Bianca Rosarrio with an opening performance by Nikki Kidd. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
communitynewspapers.com
Lori Nussbaum talks to Dr. Audrey Lugo, Doctor of Physical Therapy
________________________________________________________________________. 𝘐𝘵𝘴 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘈𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘗𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘭𝘦𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 is back with host Lori Nussbaum and her guest Dr. Audrey Lugo, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Dance Specialist, and Strength Conditioning Coach, and they talk about physical therapy and more!
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Dade College Names María Carla Chicuén New Executive Director of Cultural Affairs
Miami Dade College (MDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of María Carla Chicuén as the new Executive Director of Cultural Affairs. Chicuén brings over a decade of experience in higher education, cultural programming and international development to this role, having worked across the U.S., Europe and Latin America. She joins MDC as the College prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Miami Film Festival and the Miami Book Fair, as well as the Centennial of the Freedom Tower.
communitynewspapers.com
Aspen Ideas: Climate Announces New Speakers, Latest Plans for Climate Solutions Event in Miami Beach
The Aspen Institute and the City of Miami Beach today announced more speakers participating in the second Aspen Ideas: Climate, as well as plans for excursions to locations across Miami-Dade, and new details on programming. Policymakers, scientists, business leaders, technologists, artists, educators, and journalists will gather to address one of the world’s greatest challenges. Tickets to attend are on sale now, while members of the media are invited to apply for press credentials.
communitynewspapers.com
MENTAL HEALTH LUNCHEON FEATURES STAND-UP COMEDIAN
The 7th annual Hope and Recovery Mental Health Luncheon benefitting The Key Clubhouse of South Florida will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the Pullman Miami Airport Hotel (5800 Blue Lagoon Drive) beginning at 11:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “Stand-Up for Mental Health.”. David Granirer, who...
communitynewspapers.com
Bolay Grand Opening at Town Center Aventura
What’s better than eating delicious? How about eating Fresh, Bold, and Delicious? Town Center Aventura is excited to welcome Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen to its roster of 10+ restaurants and eateries. Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, 1/12/23 and they’re happy to satisfy your lunch...
communitynewspapers.com
VOTE NO ON THE REFERENDUM. WE GOT A GOOD THING GOING IN PINECREST
Have you seen images of high-rise buildings win an “X” blazed across them? Received emails warning that Council was going to allow high-rises? The images and messaging were crafted to scare residents and lure them to vote for a referendum that fundamentally changes the way Pinecrest has governed itself for 27 years.
