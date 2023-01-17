Miami Dade College (MDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of María Carla Chicuén as the new Executive Director of Cultural Affairs. Chicuén brings over a decade of experience in higher education, cultural programming and international development to this role, having worked across the U.S., Europe and Latin America. She joins MDC as the College prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Miami Film Festival and the Miami Book Fair, as well as the Centennial of the Freedom Tower.

