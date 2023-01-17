Read full article on original website
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
numberfire.com
Kyrie Irving (calf) says he will play Thursday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) says he will play Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is listed as probable after sitting out last game, so it would be surprising if he doesn't suit up. Seth Curry is expected to move back to the bench after starting in place of Irving on Tuesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Irving averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 2.0 3-pointers in his last two games without Kevin Durant (knee). He shot just 36.4% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc.
NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans
We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
numberfire.com
Nets rule out Kyrie Irving (groin) on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (groin) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Irving will sit out on Tuesday after he was downgraded to inactive with groin soreness. Expect Ben Simmons to return to Brooklyn's starting lineup against a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating.
NBC Sports
Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' disappointing 106-98 loss to the Spurs
The Brooklyn Nets visited AT&T Center on Tuesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs and lost 106-98. This was the second and final game between the two teams this regular-season and the teams split the series 1-1. For the Nets, TJ Warren had 19 points and five rebounds off...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
Injury Report: Kyrie Irving's Status vs. Phoenix Suns
After missing last game with an injury, Kyrie Irving has been upgraded vs. the Suns
numberfire.com
Seth Curry with Nets' second unit Thursday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Curry is moving back to the bench after making a spot-start in place of Kyrie Irving (calf) last game. He's averaging 21.5 minutes in 29 games off the bench this season. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable on Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell continues to deal with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Warriors on Friday. If he is available, our models except him to play 33.7 minutes against Golden State. Mitchell's...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Markkanen's Wednesday projection includes 20.6 points, 7.7...
