Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) says he will play Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is listed as probable after sitting out last game, so it would be surprising if he doesn't suit up. Seth Curry is expected to move back to the bench after starting in place of Irving on Tuesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Irving averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 2.0 3-pointers in his last two games without Kevin Durant (knee). He shot just 36.4% from the field, including 22.2% from beyond the arc.

PHOENIX, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO