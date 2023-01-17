ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 20 Michigan 5-2 on Friday for their first loss of the season. The Sooners came out in a dominant force at the top court in doubles. Carmen and Ivana Corley took down the No. 2 pair in the nation of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller, 6-4, to give OU only one more court to secure the opening point.

