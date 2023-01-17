Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputiesZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement
Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Aldon Smith Update
The disappointing saga of former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith took another dark turn this week. According to TMZ Sports, Smith has reached a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office in his ongoing DUI case. He will be pleading nolo contendere to a felony charge of ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch NFL playoffs on TV, live stream
It's teacher vs. apprentice in this NFL playoff game. Doug Pederson played quarterback and was an assistant coach under Andy Reid, and now the two head coaches will square off when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Trevor Lawrence gave...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Significant Roster Loss
When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they'll do so without one wide receiver. Kansas City revealed wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't play this weekend after he missed the full week of practice with a pelvis injury. "Mecole Hardman is out for Saturday's Divisional ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
NFL World Reacts To What Trevor Lawrence Said About Arrowhead Stadium
After completing one of the largest comebacks in NFL postseason history at home, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter one of the league's toughest road environments. Lawrence should expect deafening noise when the Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
First Coast News
Jacksonville celebrity Lil Nut is gearing up for the Jags v. Chiefs game
It's on!! Jacksonville's Lil Nut is joining the whole of DUUVAL and the Chief's nation in KC in getting ready for the big game!
KMBC.com
Trevor Lawrence makes the mistake of questioning Arrowhead Stadium's crowd noise
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Death. Taxes. And Arrowhead Stadium hitting 142.2 decibels. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are known far and wide for how loud they can get at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In fact, most Kansas Citians know that Arrowhead holds the record for the loudest...
The art of the Teal: Jaguars fans celebrating a playoff run that defies belief and metrics
What's one to make of this team? The Jaguars' playoff run has been dissected, analyzed and examined. The only thing that's clear is the modern metrics don't have an answer for coach Doug Pederson's "cockroaches" — so named by safety Rayshawn Jenkins, because they refuse to die. ∎ Teams that lose the turnover battle...
'Baller move' | Patrick Mahomes gives high praise on Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House victory meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The game hasn't even started yet and Trevor Lawrence already has one up on Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. Turns out Lawrence's choice for his victory meal Saturday after trouncing the LA Chargers out of the playoffs scored major points with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
NBC Sports
Bills, Titans, Jags will play in London next season; Chiefs, Patriots will be in Germany
The NFL will be playing five games in Europe next season and we know five of the teams that will be playing in those contests. The league announced on Thursday that the Bills, Titans, and Jaguars will all be the designated home teams for games in London. The Chiefs and Patriots will carry the same designation for games in Germany.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Divisional Round Preview: Cowboys are underrated, Jags look like the 2021 Bengals & America's teaser picks
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab go over all four of the NFL playoff games coming up this weekend and preview each one in great detail, including where they would put their own money if they were betting on them.
Jaguars send-off, playoff watch party set at TIAA Bank Field and Daily's Place
Jaguars fans can give the team a send-off on Friday and watch them play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Fans will be allowed to gather near the Gallagher Club West Gate beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to watch players and coaches leave for their charter flight to...
