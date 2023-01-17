Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Keith Brand jumps to Berkshire Hathaway from Redfin
Keith Brand, one of Chicago’s top agents, has joined Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago after six years at Redfin, his new brokerage announced on Thursday. Brand will join the company’s Lincoln Park office. He has completed more than $200 million in career sales with more than 360 units since 2018, with more than $100 million sold in 2021 and 2022. Within Chicago, Brand specializes in the West Side, West Loop, Bucktown, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, Avondale, Lake View, Central Chicago and the Northwest Side.
Monroe Residential gets $11M for new apartments near casino site
Although Chicago’s first casino won’t open in River West until 2026, some multifamily investors and developers are already betting on the area. Chicago-based Monroe Residential Partners cashed in on a 36-unit apartment building the firm built at 851 West Grand Avenue in the Fulton River District, as a local private investor bought it for $11 million, or almost $310,000 per unit, according to brokerage Interra Realty.
Bill Silverstein pays JAB $14M for Lincoln Park apartments
Bill Silverstein’s Beal Properties capped off a North Side buying spree with a rehabbed multifamily asset in high-demand Lincoln Park late last year. Chicago-based Beal Properties bought the 56-unit apartment building at 656 West Wrightwood Avenue from JAB Real Estate for $14.1 million, according to Cook County public records that show the deal closed in October and was made public last month. Silverstein didn’t return a request for comment.
Coldwell Banker planning to shutter some offices around Chicago
The bleeding continues at Coldwell Banker Real Estate. The brokerage plans to close several offices in Chicagoland, The Real Deal has learned. It’s unclear which offices the company plans to shutter, if layoffs will follow or when the process will begin. In a statement, Ayoub Rabah, president of Coldwell...
Gold Coast mansion tests luxury market with $10M asking price
Gold Coast homeowners are looking to go big or go back home to San Francisco after listing their renovated 19th-century mansion for just shy of $10 million. The home on Dearborn Parkway is asking $9.75 million in a market where very few residential properties have sold for more than $6 million in the past six years, Crain’s reported. If Jacqui and Richard Hawwa are successful in their ask, they will more than triple their investment on the home they bought in 2013 for $2.9 million.
One Chicago condo listed for $14M fetches buyer fast
JDL’s One Chicago may set the tone for Chicago’s condo market in 2023 with the priciest sale so far this year in the city. A deal for a luxury condo on the 73rd floor of the 76-story tower at 14 West Superior built by Jim Letchinger’s development firm JDL is in the works, with a listing price of nearly $14 million after the unit spent less than a week on the market, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Is Gold Coast luxury real estate poised for a comeback?
Two homes in Chicago’s high end Gold Coast neighborhood went under contract this week, possibly signifying a strong year for an area of the city where luxury properties were stalling on the market before selling. A third, which was already contingent in December, also went under contract. One of...
Hoteliers eye Chicago conventions comeback as next recovery lifeline
Even with price growth for hotel rooms in 2022, the lodging market without business conventions returning in Chicago won’t be the same as before the pandemic. The good news for area hoteliers is McCormick Place trade shows are coming back this year, giving hotel owners, developers and brokers hope that the asset class’ recovery gains more steam after a jump in leisure travel provided some relief in 2022, the Chicago Tribune reported.
AT&T puts up 262K sf of offices in San Ramon for sublease
AT&T is unloading a 262,300-square-foot swath of offices at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. The Dallas-based telecommunications company, which shed nearly as many offices two years ago, has placed two-and-a-half floors on the north wing of 2600 Camino Ramon up for sublease, the San Francisco Business Times reported. AT&T, which...
