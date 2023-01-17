Gold Coast homeowners are looking to go big or go back home to San Francisco after listing their renovated 19th-century mansion for just shy of $10 million. The home on Dearborn Parkway is asking $9.75 million in a market where very few residential properties have sold for more than $6 million in the past six years, Crain’s reported. If Jacqui and Richard Hawwa are successful in their ask, they will more than triple their investment on the home they bought in 2013 for $2.9 million.

