Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
milehighcre.com
Sale of Parker Retail Asset Highlights Shift in Investor Demand for Suburban Retail Centers
Parker Keystone, a 16,600-square-foot trophy asset located at 19240-19250 East Lincoln Avenue in Parker, has sold to a publicly traded REIT. Cory Gross, first vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office, arranged the transaction on behalf of Armstrong Capital Development (ACD), a private development company. “This...
milehighcre.com
Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M
A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 01.20.23
TCC Promotes Erik Hagevik to Lead Colorado Operations. Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, has promoted Erik Hagevik to lead market operations for TCC Denver. In this role, Erik will oversee the day-to-day operations of the office and the strategic oversight of all new development and investment activity throughout Colorado. He assumes this role from Bill Mosher, who has led the office since 2006 and will continue to serve as senior managing director. Bill will support Erik on hiring new talent and pursuing new business opportunities.
tourcounsel.com
FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado
Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
milehighcre.com
RES Looks to Attract Diverse Talent in Move to Denver’s McGregor Square
RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has officially opened its new Americas headquarters in McGregor Square. The team moved from its previous location in Broomfield in the hopes of attracting and attaining more employees. The office will initially be home to approximately 180 people, the majority of which will be hybrid employees spending three days in the office.
milehighcre.com
Denver City Council Approves Hotel-to-Housing Project
On Monday, Jan. 16, Denver City Council approved a $9 million purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of the Stay Inn, a four-story hotel, and two adjacent parcels, located at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St., and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel structure includes 96 bedrooms, 95 of which will be converted into supportive housing for persons experiencing homelessness.
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Denver buys another homeless hotel
The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Bill in works to require employers 2 weeks advance scheduling
Some Colorado lawmakers are drafting a bill that would require large employers to provide schedules two weeks in advance.
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Vandals cause estimated $26,000 of damage a park in Colorado
Officials from the Broomfield Police Department are looking for information regarding a vandalism incident that resulted in roughly $26,000 worth of damage at Commons Park last weekend. The incident reportedly happened overnight on Friday last week, according to a news release. The vandal(s) drove their car in circles on the...
Daily Record
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
Hawaiian Fast Casual Food Coming to Central Denver in the Summer
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue to begin serving up “the state food of Hawaii” in a few short months.
KDVR.com
A look on the clean up of I-70
After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora museum dries out, opens after second-floor drinking fountain floods building
AURORA | After a post-Christmas flooding incident forced the Aurora History Museum to close, museum staffers say they’re once again welcoming visitors and plan to recover fully from the deluge. The holiday havoc exposed antique hats, shoes and textiles to water, though Aurora History Museum director Scott Williams said...
Nana’s Dim Sum & Bao Will Drop Another Diverse Food Option Into Aurora
The restaurant’s savory brunch snacks are slated to arrive on Havana Street in the late spring.
