Englewood, CO

milehighcre.com

Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M

A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Movers and Shakers Week Ending 01.20.23

TCC Promotes Erik Hagevik to Lead Colorado Operations. Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, has promoted Erik Hagevik to lead market operations for TCC Denver. In this role, Erik will oversee the day-to-day operations of the office and the strategic oversight of all new development and investment activity throughout Colorado. He assumes this role from Bill Mosher, who has led the office since 2006 and will continue to serve as senior managing director. Bill will support Erik on hiring new talent and pursuing new business opportunities.
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado

Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
BROOMFIELD, CO
94.3 The X

Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

RES Looks to Attract Diverse Talent in Move to Denver’s McGregor Square

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has officially opened its new Americas headquarters in McGregor Square. The team moved from its previous location in Broomfield in the hopes of attracting and attaining more employees. The office will initially be home to approximately 180 people, the majority of which will be hybrid employees spending three days in the office.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver City Council Approves Hotel-to-Housing Project

On Monday, Jan. 16, Denver City Council approved a $9 million purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of the Stay Inn, a four-story hotel, and two adjacent parcels, located at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St., and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel structure includes 96 bedrooms, 95 of which will be converted into supportive housing for persons experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver buys another homeless hotel

The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
DENVER, CO

