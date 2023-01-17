Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Four trade targets for Mavericks who could provide much-needed help for Luka Doncic
Unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is well aware he needs help now, and he has reportedly been making that fact known to the organization in recent weeks. While Doncic is having one of his greatest years yet, no one has filled the void left by the now-New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the top secondary option. It has led to inconsistency and a team fighting just to stay a few games over .500.
"When You're Up By 2, But There's 0.7 Seconds Left And The Other Team Has MJ...", Larry Bird's Ice-Cold Reaction After Reggie Miller Hit Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Bulls
Larry Bird's stone-cold look even when Reggie Miller sunk in a game-winner against the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals has gone on to become a meme over the years. The conference finals had two impressive teams jousting it out, and after the Bulls won...
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
Wilt Chamberlain Told The Hilarious Story Of A Road Trip With Knicks Players After Scoring 100 Points Against Them
There have been some massive performances this season in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell scored a whopping 70 points, and Luka Doncic recorded a 60-point-20-rebound triple-double. The league is seeing historic records broken left, right, and center, but Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game still stands far above all. Wilt Chamberlain amazingly scored...
Magic Johnson Calls Victor Wembanyama ‘Best Player In The World’
When Magic Johnson joined the NBA after being the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979, he immediately became one of the league’s top players and biggest stars. In 2023, another player is expected to do the same when he becomes the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and that man is Victor Wembanyama.
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Derrick Rose was one of the players massively inspired by the late Kobe Bryant. The latter inspired millions with his work ethic and the former Chicago Bulls guard was one of them. Rose, a former rookie of the year, and the man who was looked at as the Bulls' messiah...
Stephen Jackson, Dejounte Murray have beef with Spurs icon Tony Parker
While San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker may be lauded by many for his incredible 18-year NBA career, others are not so fond of the likely future Hall of Famer. On this week's episode of "All The Smoke," host Stephen Jackson and Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray spilled the tea on their one-time teammate.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Russell Westbrook Asked To Guard Ja Morant In Final Possession Of Win Over Grizzlies
In multiple ways, it could be argued that Friday night’s battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies saw one of Russell Westbrook’s best performances since donning the purple and gold. This led to significant praise from head coach Darvin Ham. For one, Westbrook posted a season-high...
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson's work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Insider explains Lakers' NBA trade-deadline prospects
If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan hoping the team can swing a blockbuster that makes a major impact on their season, you may want to have a more conservative outlook on roster changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski gave an...
Horace Grant on why leaving Chicago Bulls was "one of the toughest decisions ever"
Horace Grant’s decision to leave the Chicago Bulls in 1994 wasn’t easy. The Bulls selected Grant with the No. 10 pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, and his mid-range shot, ability to post up, and defensive presence were crucial to the team's three-peat from 1991 to 1993. Grant...
Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Panthers' head-coaching search under scrutiny by NFL
Per Jones, the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, Nicole Tepper, failed to complete the NFL's mandatory inclusive hiring training, and a league executive reminded the team of that rule on Wednesday. So far, the Panthers have interviewed five coaching candidates, including Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen...
