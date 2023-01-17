ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

#5 Waves to Head to Austin for First Point Collegiate Challenge

MALIBU, Calif. — After a 4-0 start to the 2023 season, the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team will be put to the test by two ranked opponents this weekend, facing #4 Penn State and #15 Lewis at the First Point Collegiate Challenge. MATCH #5 — Friday (January 20) at...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

#19 Men's Tennis Opens Season at UCLA

MALIBU, California – The #19 Pepperdine men's tennis program begins its quest to return to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season with a short trip on Saturday to take on Pac-12 power UCLA. Match 1: #19 Pepperdine vs UCLA | Saturday, January 21 | 1 p.m. PT...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Hosts PCH Cup Rival LMU This Weekend

MALIBU, Calif. – After a week-long break, the Pepperdine women's basketball team will be back in action as PCH Cup rival Loyola Marymount comes to town. GAME #19: Saturday (Jan. 21) at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif.: Pepperdine (6-12, 1-7) vs. LMU (5-14, 2-6) at 2 PM. COVERAGE: The...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

#5 Pepperdine Suffers First Loss of the Season to #4 Penn State

AUSTIN, Texas — After a 4-0 start to the season, the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team dropped the first match of 2023 on Friday afternoon, opening the First Point Collegiate Challenge with a four-set loss to #4 Penn State. After falling behind with 26-24 and 25-18 set losses, the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Defeated by #24 Saint Mary's

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine men's basketball team fell 73-44 to 24th-ranked Saint Mary's on Thursday night at Firestone. Houston Mallette (Alameda, Calif./Pacifica Christian HS) led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. Carson Basham (Phoenix, Ariz./AZ Compass Prep) contributed six points, five rebounds and two...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Tennis Match at California Rescheduled

MALIBU, California – Due to health and safety protocols, the Pepperdine women's tennis program will postpone Sunday's match at #12 California until Sunday, February 5 at 12 p.m. PT. The Waves are expected to return to action against Clemson on Saturday, January 28 in Malibu at 10 a.m. for...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Swim and Dive Hosts San Diego, LMU to Malibu

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program returns home for its penultimate weekend of home swim this season, bringing a pair of West Coast Conference foes to Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. Meet 14: Friday and Saturday (January 20-21) at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool in Malibu, California:...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Track Opens 2023 Indoor Season in New Mexico

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's track team will open the indoor season this weekend at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.. The Waves' indoor team is competing in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation for the first time in program history this season. MEET...
MALIBU, CA

