Reading, PA

MONTCO.Today

Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm

Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday.  Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

PA Rent/Property Tax Rebate Program Now Accepting Applications

Eligible Pennsylvanians Can Visit mypath.pa.gov to File Rebate Applications for Property Taxes, Rent Paid in 2022. Harrisburg, PA — Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022, the Department of Revenue announced today. This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $7.6 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.
bctv.org

Employment with The City of Reading 1-18-23

Learn about job openings for The City of Reading with Kenneth Miller, Training & Recruiting Coordinator for the City of Reading, with co-hosts Mike Reese and Joe Scoboria, AFSME DC88, on Workers in Berks. From the program: Workers in Berks.
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Lancaster EMS impacted by new ambulance shortage

LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationwide shortage of new ambulances is having a big effect in the Susquehanna Valley, including at Lancaster EMS. "We're doing a lot of preventative maintenance. We're on regular scheduled rotations to make sure that the vehicles are being inspected every 4,000 or 5,000 miles," Director of Operations Jerry Schramm said.
LANCASTER, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Reading Hospital named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals

WEST READING — For the second consecutive year, Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been designated one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The designation for 2023 puts Reading Hospital in the top 1% of...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
eastwhiteland.org

Important Message from East Whiteland Township

In response to recent articles in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily Local News, where the Township was asked to provide comments and a status update regarding recent data center proposals, below is a statement from East Whiteland Township:. "To date, no land development application has been received by the Township...
EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA

