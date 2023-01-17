Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
WDW News Today
Reservations Open for Passholder-Exclusive Mardi Gras 2023 Parade Float Rides at Universal Orlando Resort
Reservations are now open for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders to ride a Mardi Gras 2023 parade float. Passholders can reserve a spot for themselves and up to four more Passholders to ride a float on select nights from February 4 to April 16. Passholders are limited to one reservation date only. They must sign up by noon the day before the selected date. Age and height restrictions apply due to the nature of riding the parade float.
WDW News Today
Mardi Gras 2023 UOAP Perks Announced Including Magnet, Parade Viewing, Discounts, and More
Universal Orlando Resort has announced this year’s Annual Passholder perks for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Passholders can get an exclusive free Mardi Gras-themed magnet from Feb. 4 – Apr. 16 while supplies last. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
WDW News Today
Iconic ‘Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort’ Sign Finally Returns with New Look
Last year, the iconic “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” sign suddenly disappeared from the entrance to Universal CityWalk Orlando without explanation. Now nearly 10 months later, the sign has finally returned with a brand-new look!. Guests see this bridge walking in from the parking garage moving walkways. The...
WDW News Today
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
Inside the Magic
Universal Studios Icon Finally Replaced, Debuts New Look
As many Guests may have noticed by now, there is a lot missing from the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Resort has been busy making announcements, revealing new projects, and closing attractions. One of the most noticeable missing elements of the Universal Orlando Resort experience starts just before...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Price Raised $20, Tickets Now Available
Universal Orlando Resort has announced new pricing for their 2023 Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
WDW News Today
Save Big at Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras 2023 with Food and Beverage Card Offer
Universal Orlando Resort is cranking out a ton of Mardi Gras announcements today, and we cannot wait to catch some beads and eat those mouth-watering beignets. If eating all of the food that the festival has to offer is your thing, we have some great news for you if you want to try everything, and save some money while you do it.
Inside the Magic
Beloved Character Gives Emotional Farewell Address
Universal Orlando Resort is always changing and building new projects for Guests to enjoy. Universal Orlando Resort is constantly rebuilding and updating new attractions, restaurants, and theme parks. Universal just announced the opening of a new theme park in Texas, Universal Orlando is building Epic Universe, and Universal Studios Hollywood...
Inside the Magic
“Disgusting” Universal Guest Finds Something In Popular Snack
Churros, Popcorn, sodas, and are just some of the things Guests can find while wandering around Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each Universal Park includes different attractions for Guests and families to enjoy. While many Guests go to Universal for the thrills and attractions, they also go for the merchandise, shows, and restaurants located at Universal Parks.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida
Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Getaway at Bear’s Den Orlando – Galentine’s Idea!
Kissimmee is known as the vacation home capital of the world with more than 30,000 homes to choose from. While these houses are great for family vacations, they also make the perfect spot for an all-out Galentines getaway. After a... The post How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Getaway at Bear’s Den Orlando – Galentine’s Idea! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
travelawaits.com
Swanky New Train Station Coming To Orlando’s Airport — How It Will Help You Explore Florida
We’re getting our first look at Brightline’s new station in Orlando, Florida, set to open this year. The provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail released never before seen renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train...
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Jollibee to Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in U.S. in Orlando
Jollibee's Orlando location marks the brand's 87th restaurant in North America and fourth location in Florida
Bay News 9
Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales
ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
click orlando
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
fox35orlando.com
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
