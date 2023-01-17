ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County carbon monoxide leak sends sheriff’s office employee to hospital

TYLER – Smith County officials say a carbon monoxide leak has left one sheriff’s office employee in the hospital. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith said the leak came from a boiler. According to the Centers for Disease Control, carbon monoxide poisoning puts more than 14,000 people in the hospital per year in the United States. We’ll provide additional details on this story as we get them.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Smith County animal rescue leader kept animals in inhumane conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The director of an East Texas nonprofit was arrested on charges of animal cruelty this week. Kym McRee, who is listed as the director of the nonprofit organization K9′s & Heroes, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. She has since posted the $10,000 bond amount listed. According to an affidavit, on August 15, 2022, it was found that McRee had “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” failed to provide “food, water, care and shelter” for 15 dogs.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

“Magnificent” bald eagle spotted in Kilgore

KILGORE – A bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said in a prepared statement. According to our news partner KETK, BJ Owen, a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of buzzards fled the area when the eagle arrived and went downtown. “So…next time you think you see a buzzard on the derrick, look a little closer to make sure,” city officials said. The bald eagle is a national symbol for the United States. They have strong vision that they use to hunt their prey, said the Smithsonian.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after multi-car crash on Highway 59 in Harrison County causes delays

UPDATE: Officials said as of about 1:45 p.m., the roadway is back open. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major accident on Highway 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County involving three “commercial motor vehicles” has closed all northbound lanes on Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, travelers are encouraged to take an […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

