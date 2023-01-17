Read full article on original website
Dean Water Supply Corp. issues boil water notice for East Texas residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dean Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice on Tuesday for the following streets in East Texas. This Boil Water Notice affects: Due to a planned repair to the water main, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Dean Water Supply Corporation public water system to notify […]
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Crawfish ’23 Season is Early, Here are 7 Spots in Tyler to Eat Them
Crawfish season has come early here in East Texas. Which is great news and also means folks across Tyler, TX are on the hunt for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?. Crayfish, crawdads, crawdaddies, mudbugs, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies. Served with or without corn....
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
ktbb.com
Smith County carbon monoxide leak sends sheriff’s office employee to hospital
TYLER – Smith County officials say a carbon monoxide leak has left one sheriff’s office employee in the hospital. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Larry Smith said the leak came from a boiler. According to the Centers for Disease Control, carbon monoxide poisoning puts more than 14,000 people in the hospital per year in the United States. We’ll provide additional details on this story as we get them.
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopened at McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — According to officials, all northbound lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Rd. are reopened after a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 .Lines are now down in the roadway.
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
KLTV
Affidavit: Smith County animal rescue leader kept animals in inhumane conditions
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The director of an East Texas nonprofit was arrested on charges of animal cruelty this week. Kym McRee, who is listed as the director of the nonprofit organization K9′s & Heroes, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. She has since posted the $10,000 bond amount listed. According to an affidavit, on August 15, 2022, it was found that McRee had “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” failed to provide “food, water, care and shelter” for 15 dogs.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Officials working on multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 59 N, Suburban Acres in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office are working on an accident involving three commercial motor vehicles on U.S. 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County. All northbound lanes are closed at this time. Traffic is being rerouted at the loop due to air...
ktbb.com
“Magnificent” bald eagle spotted in Kilgore
KILGORE – A bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said in a prepared statement. According to our news partner KETK, BJ Owen, a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of buzzards fled the area when the eagle arrived and went downtown. “So…next time you think you see a buzzard on the derrick, look a little closer to make sure,” city officials said. The bald eagle is a national symbol for the United States. They have strong vision that they use to hunt their prey, said the Smithsonian.
Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location
Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
Owners of Go Fish in Tyler expand to open ramen noodle restaurant next door
TYLER, Texas — A new ramen noodle restaurant will soon open in Tyler. Ichiban Ramen Noodle, owned by brothers Abi Ismanto, Ricky Mao, and Mason Chen, will open next door to the trio's already popular Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen. Ismanto said following the success of Go Fish and...
Traffic reopened after multi-car crash on Highway 59 in Harrison County causes delays
UPDATE: Officials said as of about 1:45 p.m., the roadway is back open. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major accident on Highway 59 North and Suburban Acres in Harrison County involving three “commercial motor vehicles” has closed all northbound lanes on Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, travelers are encouraged to take an […]
Idiot Criminal Caught on Camera Stealing a Bike in Longview, TX
Typically, I don’t like to call people an idiot, I know that I make mistakes every day, I just try to learn from them, so I don’t repeat my mistakes. But just a few days ago there was a criminal caught on camera in Longview, Texas and to be honest he was acting like an idiot.
