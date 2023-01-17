Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Tasting Table
If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?
It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
msn.com
How to Make a Vodka Cranberry That’ll Rival a Bartender’s
Bright, tart and incredibly refreshing, the vodka cranberry has been a go-to bar order for decades. The straightforward cocktail was actually invented by the Ocean Spray agricultural cooperative almost 90 years ago, though it originally went by a different name. Kellyanne Dignan, their spokesperson, told USA Today’s 10Best, “According to...
How to Make a Revolver, the Crowd-Pleasing Bourbon Cocktail With a Hint of Coffee Liqueur
The Revolver, as a cocktail, is a star. The world may not fully know it yet—it’s indisputably a modern classic, though it is curiously absent from most cocktail books—but that doesn’t matter. It’s not about popularity or external validation. True star power comes from within. To become a classic, a cocktail needs certain things. It needs first to be reproducible, and at a dead-simple three ingredients—bourbon, coffee liqueur and orange bitters—the Revolver is certainly that. Classics also need to be delicious, obviously, and they need to be lucky and have a great name—the Revolver hit all of those marks. But there’s...
Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts
These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
gordonramsayclub.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
12tomatoes.com
Salted Caramel Banana Bread
If there’s one baked good that just about everyone can get on board with, it might have to be banana bread. I don’t think I’ve ever met a soul who didn’t love it. I mean, what’s not to love about a perfectly moist and flavorful slice of cake that you can get away with calling bread (and therefore eat for breakfast with minimal guilt). I’m typically partial to chocolate chip banana bread, but when I heard about this salted caramel spin I knew I had to give it a go.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande
Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.
Punch
A Vodka Martini Unlike Any Other
At Boticario in Buenos Aires, malt-infused vodka and sea salt foam draw inspiration from the Arctic Ocean in this high-concept spin on the classic. Every two months, guests who stumble into Buenos Aires’ Boticario have the opportunity to embark on a novel drinking experience. The rotating cocktail menus explore an array of conceptual motifs, from botany and medicine to climate change and zero-waste principles. With each new theme, Boticario, whose name translates to “apothecary” in Spanish, delivers experimental drinks, all while pushing the boundaries of flavor, technique and process.
Tasting Table
Do Self-Crusting Pie Recipes Actually Work?
Pie is the way to many hearts. Whether you favor the crust or the filling, it's highly enjoyable and has enough flavors to be seasonal year-round. From the classic pies served around Thanksgiving and Christmas like pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, and apple, and tart summer favorites like rhubarb, strawberry, blueberry, and key lime, to more unique pie flavors with a delicious twist such as coconut custard, chocolate chess, and peanut butter pie, the options are endless, allowing you to make this decadent dessert your very own.
Punch
EXpresso Martini
While many nonalcoholic cocktail recipes call for a growing number of N/A spirits, some bars opt to create their own. Garden Bar PHX, for example, makes its own Averna-inspired “amaro” out of chicory, gentian root, Mexican Coke and more. Here, it’s used as the base of the bar’s zero-proof take on the Espresso Martini.
Lychee Martini Recipe
Lychee Martini is so yummy! Strange to use the term yummy for a martini; however, once you try this recipe, I know you will mutter the exact words. I was first introduced to lychee martini during our trips and had to create it at home.
Tasting Table
What Do The High And Low Settings Actually Mean On A Slow Cooker?
As any working mom might tell you, a slow cooker is the culinary gods' gift to those with mouths to feed, but no time to spare. And if you've never used one before, know that the device, which was first invented as a bean pot and hit the market in 1971, has likely exceeded its inventor's expectation (via NPR). A slow cooker can make soups and stews, and coax chunky, potentially tough cuts of pork or beef into tender, saucy submission. It can even take the stress out of cooking casseroles, per The Spruce Eats. Not bad for a device that predates the Instant Pot by more than a few decades.
Tasting Table
What Makes The UK's Beloved Bacon Butty Unique?
It's no secret that the British food scene has faced its fair share of mockery. From criticisms of lack of flavor to strange appearances to unappetizing dish names, their culinary reputation has been questioned since the World War II era. While some of the nation's most popular foods, like fish and chips or full English breakfasts, globally redeem their foodie fame, their favorite sandwich hasn't quite reached as much international stardom. But, within the U.K., the bacon butty is much adored.
Eater
Dig Into the Sweet Nostalgia of the Best Old-School Puddings in London
Pudding can be the crowning joy of a good meal. It’s the opportunity for a little froth and fun, once the kitchen has earned the trust and affection of the eater. Historically, British traditional cooking has known this to be the case. Wibbly wobbly jellies, meringues upon meringues in a rococo pouf, a whole lemon boiled inside a pudding: Surprise! It’s all so silly and delightful!
