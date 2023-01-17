A Jacksonville couple has been linked to a horrific baby Jane Doe case from nearly 11 years ago in Alabama. The father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., 50, is charged with murder and his wife, Ruth Cenyatta Vickerstaff, 53, who is not the birth mother, is charged with failure to report a missing child. They were arrested Tuesday in Jacksonville and are expected to be extradited to Alabama in the coming weeks, according to Opelika Police Department in that state.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO