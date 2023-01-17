Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Liberty Bell Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Liberty Bell Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening
The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.
Kingsport Times-News
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan Street, during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins weighs purchase of Civis Bank building in Church Hill
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Commission is looking to purchase the old Civis Bank building to serve as the new home of county offices that are currently housed in the Church Hill city-county building. Reason for Moving.
7 Brew announces second Johnson City location at former Ruby Tuesday’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coffee chain planning to expand into the Tri-Cities announced Wednesday that it is opening another Johnson City location. 7 Brew had already announced plans to open a coffee stand at the site of the former Toys R Us on North Roan Street. The company also announced plans to open […]
Mountain City Elementary closes early due to waterline break
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mountain City Elementary School will close at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday due to a ‘severe’ water break. According to the Johnson County, Tennessee Department of Education, the break happened on Donnelly Street, impacting the elementary school. The department stated that Mountain City Elementary was the only school affected by the […]
supertalk929.com
Study Being Conducted On Busy Kingsport Highway Interchange
A study is underway to review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts and other traffic issues at one of Kingsport’s busiest highway interchanges. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will spend more than 124 thousand dollars to examine the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. Public input is being sought for the study and citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that remains open until January 31.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee reports safety concerns in Church Hill
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors. The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel,...
Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
Kingsport Times-News
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School took another step closer on Thursday when the Carter County School Board voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” said Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter....
The Tomahawk
K-9 Zorro has busy morning on the job
Two-year-old Mountain City Police K-9, Zorro, gets close to the camera after a busy morning earlier this week on the beat sniffing out narcotics and assisting MCPD Sgt. T Brown searching for a suspect. Zorro is one of the most recent edition to the force and is already known to get the job done catching the bad guys.
Kingsport Times-News
Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn
TOMS CREEK — An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor- trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project, “This building was built for longevity and its a 8000 square foot facility and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment
JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
wjhl.com
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, …. Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks...
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest
Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff speaks to press on murder suspect arrest. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Opening day of the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational. Tennessee Lady Vols Wins...
Kingsport Times-News
United Way of Greater Kingsport seeking applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program
Sullivan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $49,565 in Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. “It seems logical that we should be able to save that dog,” Lundberg told News […]
Comments / 0