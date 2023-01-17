ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso

UPDATE: (5:27 a.m.) -- Special traffic investigators are now investigating a pedestrian accident that took place along Dyer early Thursday morning. El Paso Police confirm one person has died. It's unclear if any arrests have been made. Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear if that The post El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso

UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso

UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.) -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with ABC-7 there were 10 people inside the car at the time of the crash, nine of whom were migrants. The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists

UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
EL PASO, TX
dallasexpress.com

No Death Penalty for Alleged Walmart Shooter

Federal prosecutors will not ask for the death penalty in the case of a man who allegedly killed 23 people and injured many others at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. The prosecution claims that Patrick Wood Crusius drove for 11 hours from his home in Allen, near Dallas, to El Paso, on the U.S.-Mexico border, on August 3, 2019. He then allegedly used an AK-47 rifle to shoot people in a Walmart.
EL PASO, TX

