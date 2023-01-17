Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso
UPDATE: (5:27 a.m.) -- Special traffic investigators are now investigating a pedestrian accident that took place along Dyer early Thursday morning. El Paso Police confirm one person has died. It's unclear if any arrests have been made. Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear if that The post El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
KVIA
Texas DPS pursuit ends outside northwest El Paso home, suspect facing human smuggling charges
EL PASO, Texas -- A Juarez man is now facing human smuggling charges after a pursuit that ended outside a northwest El Paso home Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS says the chase started along Transmountain Road. The driver, 34-year-old Federico Ceniceros...
El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
KFOX 14
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
KVIA
Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso
UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.) -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with ABC-7 there were 10 people inside the car at the time of the crash, nine of whom were migrants. The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
American Citizen High on Drugs Dies in Border Patrol Custody During Life Saving Efforts
EL PASO – Border Patrol agents removed an American Citizen walking in the middle of the roadway partially clothed near El Paso recently who appeared to be on drugs and later died despite life saving efforts by authorities. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit...
Suspect in 2014 abductions of 43 students in Ayotzinapa returned to Mexico
The U.S. government has returned to Mexico a man wanted in connection with the 2014 disappearance and abduction of 43 college students.
Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists
UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen has died at age 71, led police for nearly 15 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who led the department for nearly 15 years, has died unexpectedly. According to the nonprofit news organization ElPasoMatters.org, Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced Allen’s death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. Allen, 71, has been El Paso’s police chief since 2008 and was […]
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update
Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
KVIA
City of El Paso ends years of litigation in fight to build downtown arena
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of El Paso has moved to end the legal fight to build a multipurpose center in the Duranguito area. On Thursday, it filed a motion before the Texas Supreme Court asking it to consider a pending case moot. “After the El Paso City...
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
Police: Shooting at house party preceded viral video of teenage girl’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A video of an El Paso police officer detaining a teenage girl has been circulating on social media. The department responded to the video by making an statement Monday, Jan 16 and trying to provide some context to the incident. According to the statement sent out by police, the video […]
dallasexpress.com
No Death Penalty for Alleged Walmart Shooter
Federal prosecutors will not ask for the death penalty in the case of a man who allegedly killed 23 people and injured many others at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. The prosecution claims that Patrick Wood Crusius drove for 11 hours from his home in Allen, near Dallas, to El Paso, on the U.S.-Mexico border, on August 3, 2019. He then allegedly used an AK-47 rifle to shoot people in a Walmart.
Comments / 0