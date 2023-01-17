Read full article on original website
College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT
Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
Teachers are adapting to concerns about a powerful new AI tool
When Kristen Asplin heard about a powerful new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT going viral online recently with its ability to write frighteningly good essays in seconds, she worried about how her students could use it to cheat.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
'I Was a Teacher, I Abandoned Being "Woke" For My Students' Sake'
Instead of teaching my students that the system is rigged against people of color, I told then they were architects of their own destiny.
Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.15Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.
10 Things for Teachers to Try in 2023 – SULS0182
In this blog post and podcast episode, I’m sharing 10 Things for Teachers to Try in 2023. We will explore strategies, digital tools, professional learning, and much more!. Are you ready to start fresh, declutter, and make room for new ideas in your classroom this year?. What will you...
Teaching Preschoolers How to Read
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
Can Schools Punish Students For What They Post?
Should teens be given suspension, or even get expelled for the things they post online? Yes and no. Teens around the nation are being suspended or even expelled for the photos or comments they post on their social media platforms. There are conflicting opinions as to whether or not schools should be inserting themselves into students’ personal online presence.
School districts blocking ChatGPT amid fears of cheating, educators weigh in on AI
School districts are banning a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that can respond to prompts on demand, such as writing complex essays.
The CEO Behind ChatGPT Says Schools Need to Get Over Their Cheating Fears. Some Experts Agree.
ChatGPT writes well enough to fool scientific reviewers, ace AP tests in English and computer science—it even passed the bar exam. The bot sparked a lot of hand-wringing about an upcoming plague of cheating, and many educators are scrambling to get out in front of the problem. ChatGPT is already banned at public schools in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Fairfax County Virginia, and the list is only growing.
COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short The Big Three Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
3 Keys to Success in College
Although students come to the university to learn, there is a barrier that prevents them from learning—the vice of “knowingness.”. Many college students adopt the attitude of “careerism” and pursue marketable majors that will increase their chances of getting a job. With immigrants and refugees coming...
Five touchstones for parents teaching kids to read — starting at birth
Excerpted from “Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six” by Maya Payne Smart. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Maya Payne Smart. Reading is taught, not caught. This...
Voices: The irony of teachers strikes? Many won’t really be striking at all
There is an irony at the heart of the teacher strikes that are about to close down a load of schools across the country; and that is that many of the teachers who are striking won’t really be striking at all.Yes, they won’t be in the classroom imparting knowledge to their students; yes, they won’t be on playground duty breaking up fights or telling little Harrison to do his coat up; but, no, they won’t have their feet up.Some, of course, will form pickets or take to Twitter to make their case. And the rest? Surely, you might think,...
Why You Should Actually Major in Liberal Arts
Disputes about the relevance of the liberal arts to modern life have seeped into how we perceive people who choose to pursue them. It adds a sense of pity to our assumptions, or worse, artifice in our interactions. It’s always the patronizing cadences of “Ooh! How interesting!” or the half-sheepish expressions of our parents when they have to disclose the terrible news that their child wants to go into a financially unstable field, guaranteed to have a starving artist or megalomaniacal SJW on their hands.
