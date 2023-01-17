ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT

Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
shakeuplearning.com

10 Things for Teachers to Try in 2023 – SULS0182

In this blog post and podcast episode, I’m sharing 10 Things for Teachers to Try in 2023. We will explore strategies, digital tools, professional learning, and much more!. Are you ready to start fresh, declutter, and make room for new ideas in your classroom this year?. What will you...
themomkind.com

Teaching Preschoolers How to Read

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
theprovidentialonline.com

Can Schools Punish Students For What They Post?

Should teens be given suspension, or even get expelled for the things they post online? Yes and no. Teens around the nation are being suspended or even expelled for the photos or comments they post on their social media platforms. There are conflicting opinions as to whether or not schools should be inserting themselves into students’ personal online presence.
Gizmodo

The CEO Behind ChatGPT Says Schools Need to Get Over Their Cheating Fears. Some Experts Agree.

ChatGPT writes well enough to fool scientific reviewers, ace AP tests in English and computer science—it even passed the bar exam. The bot sparked a lot of hand-wringing about an upcoming plague of cheating, and many educators are scrambling to get out in front of the problem. ChatGPT is already banned at public schools in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Fairfax County Virginia, and the list is only growing.
OREGON STATE
The 74

COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story  Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short  The Big Three  Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
psychologytoday.com

3 Keys to Success in College

Although students come to the university to learn, there is a barrier that prevents them from learning—the vice of “knowingness.”. Many college students adopt the attitude of “careerism” and pursue marketable majors that will increase their chances of getting a job. With immigrants and refugees coming...
KQED

Five touchstones for parents teaching kids to read — starting at birth

Excerpted from “Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six” by Maya Payne Smart. Published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Maya Payne Smart. Reading is taught, not caught. This...
The Independent

Voices: The irony of teachers strikes? Many won’t really be striking at all

There is an irony at the heart of the teacher strikes that are about to close down a load of schools across the country; and that is that many of the teachers who are striking won’t really be striking at all.Yes, they won’t be in the classroom imparting knowledge to their students; yes, they won’t be on playground duty breaking up fights or telling little Harrison to do his coat up; but, no, they won’t have their feet up.Some, of course, will form pickets or take to Twitter to make their case. And the rest? Surely, you might think,...
theodysseyonline.com

Why You Should Actually Major in Liberal Arts

Disputes about the relevance of the liberal arts to modern life have seeped into how we perceive people who choose to pursue them. It adds a sense of pity to our assumptions, or worse, artifice in our interactions. It’s always the patronizing cadences of “Ooh! How interesting!” or the half-sheepish expressions of our parents when they have to disclose the terrible news that their child wants to go into a financially unstable field, guaranteed to have a starving artist or megalomaniacal SJW on their hands.

