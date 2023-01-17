Read full article on original website
Related
WRBI Radio
Fishing Expo takes place in Westport on Saturday
— The fourth annual Westport Fishing Expo takes place Saturday (tomorrow) at the Westport Christian Church Family Life Center from 9 am until 3 pm. The Expo will include vendor booths and guest speakers. Proceeds from booth fees will be used to purchase prizes for the Westport Youth Fishing Derby...
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure Officially Open
The Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is open every day from dawn to dusk. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group in partnership with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation announced today that the Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is completed and open to the public. After a year of planning and fundraising finally paid off for the Batesville Skatepark Advocacy group.
Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location
The 1920s service station-inspired restaurant is decked out in classic Ford memorabilia, including vintage car models.
Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky
It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Indiana
Large shopping center with informal dining. Large covered shopping center with department stores, specialized boutiques, a restaurant area and a play area. Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the center of the commercial and retail corridor along US Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
bcdemocrat.com
‘It paid off’: Local man wins gold in global welding competition
A Brown County man traveled across the Pacific Ocean last month to show his skill in a welding competition. Local Shawn Dickmeyer traveled to Takahama, Japan in December to compete in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competition, an annual international competition held by the Toyota group. In...
1017thepoint.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO RICHMOND POWER & LIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--A fire department response to Richmond Power & Light Tuesday night looked like a much bigger deal than it turned out to be. "It turned out to be absolutely nothing," said Richmond Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. A hopper in a coal bin caught fire and the material was pumped out by RP&L crews. "They pumped it down into a truck and took it out and dumped it in a field. That's it," Holmes added. The initial call came in at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.
1017thepoint.com
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
WRBI Radio
Flames destroy SUV in Cross Plains
Cross Plains, IN — No one was injured but a fully-engulfed SUV was destroyed when it caught fire near the intersection of County Road 900 South and Locust Street in Cross Plains early Tuesday morning. Friendship volunteer firefighters say they used 500 to 600 gallons of water to put...
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
eaglecountryonline.com
Rising Sun Police Warn Residents of Phone Scam
The callers are reportedly saying the are taking donations for the Rising Sun Police Department. (Rising Sun, Ind.) – Rising Sun Police are warning area residents of a phone scam. The callers are reportedly saying the are taking donations for the Rising Sun Police Department and other surrounding law...
linknky.com
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway
Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
dayton247now.com
Cierra Chapman's family: 'We're feeling anxious, We just want to know'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A search for a missing woman last seen in Trotwood was held on Sunday. Cierra J. Chapman, 30, was last seen early Tuesday, Dec. 27, leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns. Chapman is described as 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, with...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
Comments / 0