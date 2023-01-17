(Richmond, IN)--A fire department response to Richmond Power & Light Tuesday night looked like a much bigger deal than it turned out to be. "It turned out to be absolutely nothing," said Richmond Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. A hopper in a coal bin caught fire and the material was pumped out by RP&L crews. "They pumped it down into a truck and took it out and dumped it in a field. That's it," Holmes added. The initial call came in at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO