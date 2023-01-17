ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

YAHOO!

House of Horrors: Who's who in Canton torture case

The ongoing aggravated murder trial of Jeremy Morlock is both disturbing for the details about torture that took place inside a Canton home and confusing to follow because of how many suspects and victims there are in the case. Six people are facing charges ranging from aggravated murder to gross...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court to fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022. Kevin McCarthy was convicted of one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Suit Dismissed in Canton Officer-Involved Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A civil lawsuit filed by the family of James Williams against the city of Canton and the police officer who shot Williams to death early last year. That suit has been dismissed. Widow Marquetta Williams fired her law firm last month and...
CANTON, OH

