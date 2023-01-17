Read full article on original website
House of Horrors: Who's who in Canton torture case
The ongoing aggravated murder trial of Jeremy Morlock is both disturbing for the details about torture that took place inside a Canton home and confusing to follow because of how many suspects and victims there are in the case. Six people are facing charges ranging from aggravated murder to gross...
Man says woman chased him with a knife in Girard stabbing attempt
A woman is facing charges after a man reported that she swung a fire extinguisher at him and then chased him with a knife in Girard.
New sentencing date for man in death of infant son
A plea agreement was entered on October 4
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September. He allegedly fled from police on foot,...
Cleveland police: Woman, 4-year-old son found safe
Cleveland police are asking for help finding a woman and her four-year-old son.
Search for gunman who killed high schooler at bus stop
Several 911 callers reported a chaotic and terrifying scene on January 10, as dozens of people were at a bus stop when a high school student was shot and killed.
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Warren mom sentenced on child endangering charge
A Warren mother whose son was hurt in an accidental shooting last year received her sentence on a child endangering charge.
Child welfare check ends in mom’s arrest in Boardman
A Boardman mom was arrested after police were called to check on her child that was walking in traffic.
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court to fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022. Kevin McCarthy was convicted of one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
Columbiana County man jailed as he awaits sentencing for death of 4-month-old son
A Columbiana County man remained in the county jail Wednesday as he awaited sentencing on charges he was convicted of in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son. Aaron Delo, 30, of Negley was arrested last week on a warrant issued after he failed to appear for a January 6th sentencing hearing in common pleas court.
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in roommate's 2022 shooting death at Willoughby apartment
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Kevin McCarthy, a man who was arrested last year after calling police to tell them he accidentally shot his roommate, returned to court Wednesday morning where he changed his plea in the case. McCarthy, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide with a firearm...
Youngstown murder suspect sentenced for using counterfeit checks at casinos
A Youngstown man already being held in jail for murder and a serious traffic crash has been sentenced by a federal judge for using fake id’s to cash counterfeit checks at East Coast Casinos. Robert Lee Weaver III, 38, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after being...
Family of murder victim wants killer to stay in prison
Samuel Bulgin was convicted of aggravated murder and is serving a 25-to-life sentence. A parole hearing is scheduled for next week.
Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
Mail carrier held at gunpoint in Akron neighborhood
The Akron Police Department has released a photo of one of two suspects who robbed a U.S. Postal carrier.
7 indicted in connection with alleged crime spree spanning 2 months in Cuyahoga County: See a timeline of the incidents
CLEVELAND — Seven people – including two juveniles – have been indicted on charges connected with 13 aggravated robberies in five cities within Cuyahoga County throughout the course of two months. A detailed timeline and list of charges were released Thursday morning by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 18, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Suit Dismissed in Canton Officer-Involved Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A civil lawsuit filed by the family of James Williams against the city of Canton and the police officer who shot Williams to death early last year. That suit has been dismissed. Widow Marquetta Williams fired her law firm last month and...
