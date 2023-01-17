ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
wlds.com

National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case

A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
DECATUR, IL
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?

Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man convicted of first degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found

UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
ATLANTA, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Police Department looking to hire officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is looking to hire more officers. The department is accepting applications now. The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to download an information packet that can be found online here. Those interested...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Report: Famed Civil Rights Lawyer Representing Moore Family

A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of the man who died after he was allegedly mistreated by two Springfield paramedics. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Junior. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of people like George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Breonna Taylor.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam

Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Sheriff’s Association warns of impersonator’s assault …. Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Dr. Young. Man indicted...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy