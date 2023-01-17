Read full article on original website
Paramedics, Ambulance Company Sued for Springfield Man's Death
The family of an Illinois man whose death prompted murder charges against two paramedics who strapped him facedown on a stretcher has filed a lawsuit against them and their employer, attorneys said Thursday. Ben Crump, whose firm often handles civil rights cases and frequently represents the families of Black men...
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
EMS workers accused of murder make court appearances as Earl Moore's family files suit
Two emergency medical services workers accused of killing a Springfield man by strapping him tightly against a stretcher appeared in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday, as preliminary hearings began in a case that has garnered national attention. Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy J. Finley, 44, both of Springfield, made...
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family after man dies in EMS care; 2 paramedics charged
An autopsy was performed and found that's Moore cause of death was compressional and positional asphyxia, due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation stretcher due to straps across the back.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
Material that led to exposure concerns at prison in Hillsboro, Illinois, was baby powder, nasal spray
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Twenty-two corrections officers were taken to the hospital for treatment after potential substance exposure, but an investigation found those substances were not harmful. According to Anders Lindall of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, the potential exposure happened at John A...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
Springfield Aldermen Approve Zoning Change For Homeless Shelter Inside County-Owned Building
Springfield aldermen have approved a zoning change to allow services for the homeless to be provided at a facility on South Dirksen Parkway owned by Sangamon County. That’s despite concerns raised by the alderman for that area. Helping Hands will provide shelter beds and day services in an unused...
Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?
Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
Springfield Police Department looking to hire officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is looking to hire more officers. The department is accepting applications now. The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to download an information packet that can be found online here. Those interested...
Report: Famed Civil Rights Lawyer Representing Moore Family
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of the man who died after he was allegedly mistreated by two Springfield paramedics. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Junior. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of people like George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, and Breonna Taylor.
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Sheriff’s Association warns of impersonator’s assault …. Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Dr. Young. Man indicted...
