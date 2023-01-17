Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
JCSO: Man arrested after shooting and killing his wife
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — A man is in custody in Jefferson County after deputies said he shot and killed his wife on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in Talbott. According to JCSO, a man called 911 just before midnight saying he shot his wife.
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after he called 911 saying he shot his wife, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a media release. JCSO deputies were sent to 982 Ingram Road after a man had called saying he shot his wife. JCSO officials...
Knoxville Police Charge Teens with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in East Knoxville Incident
Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting in East Knoxville that results in attempted second-degree murder charges for two juveniles. It happened yesterday (Tuesday) morning on E. Magnolia Avenue. Both boys were captured following a vehicle and foot pursuit after KPD officers responded to an apartment complex for a call that the two were breaking into a car in the parking lot.
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved
Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. One car involved in a deadly crash on Magnolia Ave slammed into Safe Haven Teen Empowerment House’s foundation. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes to baseball may upset traditionalists, but baseball officials say it'll satisfy longtime...
Families seeking justice for Knoxville double homicide victims 2 years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved. It has been two years since two men were killed in East Knoxville, and the family still does not have answers. Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. Updated: 10 hours...
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
Police searching for suspect's vehicle after deadly shooting
The victim has been identified as Jeronimo Gomez, 30 of Knoxville. Police searching for suspect’s vehicle after deadly …. The victim has been identified as Jeronimo Gomez, 30 of Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday,...
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people are in custody after stealing cars from a Knoxville dealership, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, officers were at the Grayson BMW when they saw a car drop off a man, who stayed at the dealership for 10 minutes, then began walking down the street. Officers reportedly spoke to an employee at Grayson, who told them that several of their key fobs were missing.
Morgan County man not charged after telling deputies he threw puppies off bridge
The grand jury will not charge a man who admitted to throwing six puppies off a bridge into a frozen lake in Morgan County, according to the District Attorney General's Office.
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
One dead, two charged following E. Magnolia Avenue crash
KNOXVILLE -- At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford Explorer. The driver of the white Ford Explorer...
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft suspect
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares more about it. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft …. The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares...
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division...
Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims
Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
