Knoxville, TN

WBIR

JCSO: Man arrested after shooting and killing his wife

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — A man is in custody in Jefferson County after deputies said he shot and killed his wife on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in Talbott. According to JCSO, a man called 911 just before midnight saying he shot his wife.
TALBOTT, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Charge Teens with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in East Knoxville Incident

Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting in East Knoxville that results in attempted second-degree murder charges for two juveniles. It happened yesterday (Tuesday) morning on E. Magnolia Avenue. Both boys were captured following a vehicle and foot pursuit after KPD officers responded to an apartment complex for a call that the two were breaking into a car in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Families seeking justice for Knoxville double homicide victims 2 years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATE

Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified

Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police searching for suspect's vehicle after deadly shooting

The victim has been identified as Jeronimo Gomez, 30 of Knoxville. Police searching for suspect’s vehicle after deadly …. The victim has been identified as Jeronimo Gomez, 30 of Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people are in custody after stealing cars from a Knoxville dealership, according to an arrest report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, officers were at the Grayson BMW when they saw a car drop off a man, who stayed at the dealership for 10 minutes, then began walking down the street. Officers reportedly spoke to an employee at Grayson, who told them that several of their key fobs were missing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

One dead, two charged following E. Magnolia Avenue crash

KNOXVILLE -- At around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. The crash involved an orange Dodge Charger, a red Dodge Charger and a white Ford Explorer. The driver of the white Ford Explorer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft suspect

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares more about it. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: KPD searching for theft …. The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect, Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley shares...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

