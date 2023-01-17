Read full article on original website
ripleynews.com
Indians sweep ORVC swim titles
Milan won five of six relay events and four individuals claimed conference crowns as the Indians repeated as Ohio River Valley Conference champions on Saturday at home. The annual ORVC Championship meet was held at Milan Elementary School and the Indians defended home territory in a big way. Milan’s boys team scored 118 points, distancing themselves from runner-up South Ripley who sat at 42 points and Southwestern (Hanover) was third with 38 points. Switzerland County’s 33 points, Rising Sun’s 20 points and Shawe Memorial at 12 points rounded out the standings.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
qcnews.com
Minor league baseball here to stay for Queen City, but could majors come knocking?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re 72 days from opening day at Truist Field. That’s where the Charlotte Knights games have been since 2014, but if a Major League Baseball team comes to town, their future in the Queen City could change. It’s all about statistics...
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Facing Multiple Charges After Police Pursuit in NKY
The pursuit started in Carroll County on Tuesday. (Carroll County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man is facing multiple charges following a multi-county pursuit. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County Dispatch in reference to assisting with a police pursuit on Interstate 71. Deputies with the...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
1017thepoint.com
CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL
(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Middle School Gets New Principal
The new hire has over 25 years of experience. David Ladner. Photo by South Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Aurora, Ind.) – South Dearborn Middle School has a new principal. The school corporation recently announced David Ladner to the position. Ladner has over 25 years of experience in education, receiving...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road at Turfway Road, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
1017thepoint.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO RICHMOND POWER & LIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--A fire department response to Richmond Power & Light Tuesday night looked like a much bigger deal than it turned out to be. "It turned out to be absolutely nothing," said Richmond Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. A hopper in a coal bin caught fire and the material was pumped out by RP&L crews. "They pumped it down into a truck and took it out and dumped it in a field. That's it," Holmes added. The initial call came in at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
eaglecountryonline.com
Intoxicated Driver Stopped for Going 109 MPH with Child in Vehicle
A Trooper with ISP - Versailles Post made the stop on Wednesday morning. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Trooper from the Indiana State Police – Versailles stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 MPH on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on...
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
