Ryan Quarles backs out of event featuring officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
Related
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
Wave 3
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
k105.com
3 people injured, one critically, after restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Three people have been injured after high winds caused a restaurant sign to fall on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident, according to WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg, occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but apparently driving by the sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
WKRN
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
Wave 3
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brenda Porter’s sentencing hearing was held on Thursday and Judge Annie O’Connell from the Jefferson Circuit Court had some stark words for her. “This case stands out to me as one of the most brutal that I have ever seen and the evidence that was presented in this case was nothing short of horrific,” O’Connell said. “The other factor that I’m considering here today is that I get the sense that Ms. Porter has zero remorse for what occurred. She has admitted her conduct that led to the victim’s death in this case, but even today in her PSI she is claiming that menopause and the symptoms she was experiencing are what motivated her conduct here. That to me signals a lack of remorse or a complete divorce from reality.”
WLKY.com
LMPD releases video of driver they say was involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is releasing video of the driver they say ran down a man in a downtown crosswalk and took off. It happened early Sunday at 3rd and Jefferson streets. Watch video of the driver running away in the player above. A short time later, just before...
wdrb.com
Police searching for Louisville woman they believe tried to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives are searching for a Louisville woman who they believe tried smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections. According to Metro Corrections, Sabrina Knight is accused of working with an incarcerated person to "smuggle dangerous substances into the facility." The jail's director, Jerry Collins, says the person she...
WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Wave 3
Man arrested after leading KSP on high speed pursuit
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high speed chase that went down Interstate 71 at speeds of more than 100 mph. Grant Persiani, 20, of Cincinnati, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and was booked into the Oldham County Detention Center.
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people have died from a house fire. Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood, and her daughter, 6-year-old Haisley Heath, died in Thursday morning’s fire. The identity of the third victim is unable to be...
One dead after Denny's sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
According to Louisville NBC affiliate, WAVE, a woman is dead and two others injured after a sign fell on a car in Elizabethtown today.
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
Comments / 1