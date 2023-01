Two teenagers were arrested in El Mirage on Monday for their connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old, according to Lt. Tim Mason with the El Mirage Police Department. Guadalupe Chavez, 16, and Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, were booked into jail following a traffic stop conducted by El Mirage police. The arrests came months after the fatal shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. on March 24, 2022.

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO